Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 29, 2024

Featured guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Local favorite Cubanos ATL expands to Downtown Roswell: It’s been five months since our good pal Ozzy Llanes — founder and owner of Cuban coffee and sandwich shop Cubanos ATL — broke some big news on Good Day Atlanta. "We’re in the middle of construction," Llanes told us during that August 2023 appearance, referring to an upcoming location in downtown Roswell. "It’s going to be a little bit of a different concept. We’re going to have a liquor license; you can sit down…we’re excited about that."

READ FULL STORY

Current hours at the new Roswell location are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, click here.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in medical news: The Georgia Department of Public Health recently confirmed the first case of measles in metro Atlanta since 2020. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer sits down with Alyse Eady to talk about the contagious disease and his recommendations.

Jeff Dunham talks about his all-new stand-up special on Comedy Central, "Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid": Comedy Central announced "Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid," a new 1-hour comedy special filmed at the beautiful Starz Center in Tampa, Florida. The special is slated to premiere Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

DeAsia Robinson talks the latest in entertainment news: Taylor Swift has been trending on social media, not for her music this time but instead for Chiefs football. People have been using AI to make photos of her, and some have been inappropriate. DeAsia tells us what's been done about it.