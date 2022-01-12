Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 12, 2022

Red-hot Atlanta studio helps guests create "glass-terpieces":

There’s no better time to pick a new hobby than the beginning of a new year — and if you’re looking for something to add a little warmth to these cold January days, there’s a place in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward where the creativity burns red-hot.

This morning, we made a return visit to Janke Glass Studio, a place we first featured on Good Day Atlanta back in 2017. The glassblowing studio (similar to what you may have seen on the Netflix hit "Blown Away") was created by Matt and Kim Janke back in 1996, after Matt moved to metro Atlanta and realized there wasn’t really a place in which he could make and sell his incredible glass creations. As Janke told Good Day in 2017, it’s the mix of science and art that draws him to glassblowing: "It takes a lot of engineering, and it takes a lot of physical ability to manipulate the glass, so I think that kind of differentiates it from a lot of different art forms."

Today, Janke uses his studio as both a place to create and a place to teach. Janke and his team often offer private one-on-one instruction, two-person dates, and workshops for small parties (up to six people) and studio rental. The artist says his goal is to make glassblowing accessible to everyone and to eliminate the search for a studio which he went through upon moving to Atlanta: "I can help them and give them an opportunity to make it a little easier for them to make glass, and not have to do what I had to go through to be able to do my artwork."

Janke Glass Studio is located at 659 Auburn Avenue Northeast; for more information and contact information, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning in the "hot seat," attempting to create our own glass-terpiece!

Dr. Bernice King discusses events taking place at The King Center in Atlanta:

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., joins Good Day with more details about the activities taking place over the holiday weekend at The King Center. Dr. Bernice King also release new details regarding this year's commemorative service scheduled to air on FOX 5 Monday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. For more information click here.

Javicia Leslie of CW's "Batwoman":

Javicia Leslie made history as the world’s first Black actress to play DC’s iconic Batwoman on the CW’s hit series "Batwoman," introducing the new character into the DC fandom spotlight with Ryan Wilder. Leslie also talks to us about superhero diversity and leaving a government job to pursue acting. "Batwoman" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Watch the season 3 trailer here.

Lifetime's "Leave it to Geege": The show centers on an Atlanta family and follows a single mom and breast cancer survivor with an extended "family" that includes her nonverbal 19-year-old son with autism. The show comes from the Emmy award-winning team behind "RuPaul’s Drag Race." One of the best parts of the show is Geege’s desire to change the conversation toward autism acceptance. There are so many families dealing with autism and can relate. "Leave it to Geege" premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Lifetime. Watch the trailer here.

Advertisement

Classix 102.9's Niecey Shaw has the latest entertainment news: The late iconic poet Maya Angelou becomes the first Black woman to be featured on the U.S. quarter. The American Women Quarters Program will feature five iconic women this year. Maya Angelou’s quarter was released this week by the U.S. Treasury. Niecey Shaw tells us how this came to be. Keep up with Niecey on Classix 102.9 weekdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.