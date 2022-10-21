Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Friday, October 21, 2022

Harry Potter Exhibit Atlanta becomes a "Wizarding World" thanks to new exhibition:

You’ve read the books, and you’ve seen the movies. But if you’ve always dreamed of literally stepping inside the Wizarding World made famous through J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, the time has finally come.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition opens to the public today at 200 Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta, following an acclaimed and incredibly popular run at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. The exhibition was developed by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment in partnership with Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions and EMC Presents, and is essentially a celebration of the Harry Potter universe, showcasing props and costumes from the blockbuster films, recreations of famed locations from the books and movies, and cutting-edge technology to bring the Wizarding World to life.

Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, says Harry Potter: The Exhibition was a record-breaker in Philly, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans and becoming one of the most-viewed exhibitions in the venue’s history. Following the Atlanta opening, the exhibit is scheduled to open in Vienna, Austria in December of this year.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is open now at 200 Peachtree Street; for more information and to purchase ticket, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning making some magic inside the Wizarding World!

Carson Lueders talks his new single "Toxic" featuring Quavo: Lueders has 7 million followers on Instagram, 3 million on TikTok, 2.4 million on Facebook, and over a million subscribers on YouTube. He’s also received multiple nominations for Radio Disney Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and Kids Choice Awards. His single "Toxic" is available on all streaming platforms. Follow him on social media @carsonlueders

Sherri Shepherd visits Good Day Atlanta: Sherri Shepherd is an American actress, comedian, author, broadcaster and television personality. From 2007 to 2014, Shepherd was a co-host of the daytime talk show "The View," for which she received multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations, winning one in 2009. She has her own talk show right here on Fox 5 weekdays at 11 a.m.

Renee Ridgeley, the voice of Wendy Sage on "The Simpsons": Ridgeley is in Atlanta for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, participating in the Making Strides American Cancer Society walk on Oct 22. Wendy Sage is the groundbreaking one-breasted cancer survivor on "The Simpsons." She returns to Springfield in a new episode that aired Sunday, Oct. 16th. Writer, actor, breast cancer patient and advocate Renee Ridgeley is the voice of Wendy Sage. She is promoting body positivity around the country through Stand Tall AFC — a breast cancer awareness campaign that brings visibility to going flat.