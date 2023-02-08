Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 8, 2023

"Getting in the game" at Atlanta’s Fowling Warehouse: It’s a game that was created during a tailgate in 2001. But the mashup of football and bowling now known as Fowling was way too big to be contained to backyards and parking lots. And thus …Fowling Warehouse was born. This morning, Good Day Atlanta made a return to our hometown location of Fowling Warehouse, a place we first visited in January 2020, just before it opened to the public. So, what is Fowling? First, imagine a setup of 10 bowling pins. Then, imagine a football in your hands. You know what comes next, right? You knock down all 10 pins on your opponent’s side before they knock down all of yours. We told you … bowling and football mashed up into one sport! And yes, there are some official rules — and you can read them by clicking here. Fowling Warehouse Atlanta also now serves food in-house; the team says the new menu was built to perfectly complement the full-service bar. Fowling Warehouse Atlanta is located at 1356 English Street Northwest in Atlanta, and regular hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, and noon to midnight on Saturdays. Click here for more information — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in the game!

Roslyn Young Daniels, and DaShaun Johnson talk Black Health Matters Winter Health Summit and Expo: For the first time ever, Black Health Matters (BHM) is bringing its nationally recognized health summit series to the city of Atlanta. Now entering its second decade of delivering vital health education to Black Americans, BHM creates interactive events where attendees can get their health questions answered and have access to several top health and wellness experts – all focused on helping them cultivate a healthier lifestyle for themselves, their families, and their communities. The expo is Friday, Feb. 11 at Loudermilk Conference Center. For ticket information click here.

Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington demos healthy Super Bowl dishes and easy fun Valentine's Day treat for the kids: The Super Bowl and Valentine's Day are just two days apart this year. Lisa Washington shows us some quick, easy and fun things to do to make both days a yummy success. Follow her on Instagram @Lovinglifewithlisawashington

Halston Sage talks role in new film "Daughter of the Bride": "Daughter of the Bride" follows the special relationship between Diane (Marcia Gay Harden) and Kate (Halston Sage), who are not only mother and daughter but also best friends. However, their lives are turned upside down when Diane announces her engagement to Bruce (Aidan Quinn), whom she’s been secretly dating. In a series of comical events, Kate must come to terms with letting her mother be happy with someone else while she navigates her own love life and career aspirations. As Diane falls deeper in love, Kate worries that their close-knit relationship will be forever changed—and not for the better; so, she subconsciously tries to sabotage the wedding plans (despite officiating it). While Kate tries to get her mom to slow down and reconsider this obvious calamitous life decision, she finds herself falling for her handsome neighbor, the right guy at the totally wrong time. Watch the trailer here.