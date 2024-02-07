Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 7, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:

DJ date night at Scratch Out Loud

DJ Princess Cut and E Hall created the Castleberry Hill's Scratch Out Loud as a way to celebrate the culture and legacy of DJing, while also teaching a new generation how to handle the turntables.

Every Wednesday morning this month, Good Day Atlanta is on the hunt for the best "date night" options in town: 

First up is a return visit to one of our favorite places: Scratch Out Loud, the DJ experience created by DJ Princess Cut and E Hall. The founders say they created the Castleberry Hill business as a way to celebrate the culture and legacy of DJing, while also teaching a new generation how to handle the turntables. In other words, it’s a "DJ school" — and your final exams might just have you scratching, blending, and mixing classic hits by Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and SWV!

Scratch Out Loud offers single and six-week sessions — but for date night, there’s a special Sip & Scratch experience which includes two adult beverages to go along with the DJ lesson. And something brand-new is the Sober & Scratch session, which offers non-alcoholic cocktail options. Oh, and did we mention Blooms & Beats on Feb. 22, which includes an hour DJ session and a floral workshop?

For more information on booking some time with Scratch Out Loud (located at 141 Mangum Street Southwest in Atlanta), click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning of "cutting up" with DJ Princess Cut and E Hall! 

DBA Barbecue's Super Bowl tailgate treats

The Super Bowl and barbecue go together like nothing else, and there's no better place to get your game grub than DBA Barbecue. Matt Coggins discusses with Alyse Eady how to make the perfect tailgate and the restaurant's Super Bowl party offerings.

DBA Barbecue Matt Coggin shares expert advice on creating the perfect tailgate for the Big Game: Discover valuable tips for stress-free entertainment with make-ahead tricks. Get a taste of the perfect party with DBA’s nacho bar catering package featuring signature sauces, smoked meats and a variety of homemade toppings. Check out information on DBA Barbecue here. 

Casting Call for Feb. 7, 2024

From a period piece starring Kevin Hart to a search for mom and son duos, there are a number of big productions looking for extras and actors around metro Atlanta in the upcoming weeks.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Several casting calls happening around Georgia, including for a film with Jamie Foxx, and a mother and son duo. Tess Hammock has the latest information. 

Chamblee business offers tea party elegance

Star Bass' love of Paris inspired her to create a new business offering Southern-style tea parties in Chamblee. Bass and general manager Michal Garvey brought the tea experience to the Good Day ladies for a peek at what guests can try.

Queens Tea Party the perfect spot for Galentine's Day or any girls party: The "Prettiest Cafe and Tea Party Experience" for families and just arrived in Chamblee! The tea house trend has been in Atlanta for years. However, Queens Tea Party is different - the location is beautiful and whimsical.  For more information click here. 

Mr. Officials on his viral Takeoff wax figure

Sharmir ''Mr. Official'' Oglesby hopes to inspire others after revealing the world's first-ever wax figure of the late Migos rapper Takeoff. The Ohio-based sat down with Natalie McCann to talk about his art and why he was inspired by Takeoff's legacy.

Mr. Officials on his viral Takeoff wax figure:  Over the years, wax figures have been going viral for not looking like the celebs they're meant to portray. Shamir Oglesby a.k.a "Mr. Officials," has set the internet ablaze after users saw a sculpture dedicated to the late rapper Takeoff. Good Day's Natalie McCann sat down with him to discuss his plans for the figure, as well as what other celebs he's created over time. 