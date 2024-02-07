Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 7, 2024

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Every Wednesday morning this month, Good Day Atlanta is on the hunt for the best "date night" options in town:

First up is a return visit to one of our favorite places: Scratch Out Loud, the DJ experience created by DJ Princess Cut and E Hall. The founders say they created the Castleberry Hill business as a way to celebrate the culture and legacy of DJing, while also teaching a new generation how to handle the turntables. In other words, it’s a "DJ school" — and your final exams might just have you scratching, blending, and mixing classic hits by Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and SWV!

Scratch Out Loud offers single and six-week sessions — but for date night, there’s a special Sip & Scratch experience which includes two adult beverages to go along with the DJ lesson. And something brand-new is the Sober & Scratch session, which offers non-alcoholic cocktail options. Oh, and did we mention Blooms & Beats on Feb. 22, which includes an hour DJ session and a floral workshop?

For more information on booking some time with Scratch Out Loud (located at 141 Mangum Street Southwest in Atlanta), click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning of "cutting up" with DJ Princess Cut and E Hall!

DBA Barbecue Matt Coggin shares expert advice on creating the perfect tailgate for the Big Game: Discover valuable tips for stress-free entertainment with make-ahead tricks. Get a taste of the perfect party with DBA’s nacho bar catering package featuring signature sauces, smoked meats and a variety of homemade toppings. Check out information on DBA Barbecue here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Several casting calls happening around Georgia, including for a film with Jamie Foxx, and a mother and son duo. Tess Hammock has the latest information.

Queens Tea Party the perfect spot for Galentine's Day or any girls party: The "Prettiest Cafe and Tea Party Experience" for families and just arrived in Chamblee! The tea house trend has been in Atlanta for years. However, Queens Tea Party is different - the location is beautiful and whimsical. For more information click here.

Mr. Officials on his viral Takeoff wax figure: Over the years, wax figures have been going viral for not looking like the celebs they're meant to portray. Shamir Oglesby a.k.a "Mr. Officials," has set the internet ablaze after users saw a sculpture dedicated to the late rapper Takeoff. Good Day's Natalie McCann sat down with him to discuss his plans for the figure, as well as what other celebs he's created over time.