Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 3, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta running shop puts the 'fit' in fitness

If you're off to a slow start on your 2022 fitness goals, the experts at Big Peach Running Co. can help.

ATLANTA - Locally-owned running shop puts the "fit" in fitness:

OK, so you made that resolution to be more active in 2022. Now, a month into the new year, it’s time to get serious. But where do you start?

According to the experts at a locally-owned retailer dedicated to Metro Atlanta’s running and walking community, it all starts at ground level. Literally.

Thursday morning, we spent the morning with the team from Big Peach Running Co., which operates a chain of stores spread out from Midtown to Cartersville and Kennesaw to Suwanee. The stores are stocked with running shoes, apparel, and accessories (not to mention bikes, too!), but are probably best known for their focus on fit. 

The store experts say fancy new running and walking shoes are useless if they’re not perfectly fitted for their wearers — in fact, they say, they can do more harm than good. That’s why Big Peach Running Co. says it puts customers through a three-step fitting process, using technology to make sure a shoe fits the foot and the specific needs of the person buying it.

We spent the morning with Big Peach Running Co. founder Mike Consentino at the Brookhaven location, learning more about why he and his team are so passionate about promoting what they call a P.A.L. (Pedestrian-Active Lifestyle). Click the video player to check it out — and click here for more information on Big Peach Running Co. and for a list of locations.

Producer Musicman Ty on his latest projects

Emmy Award-winning producer Musicman Ty has worked with music greats like Swizz Beaz, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dog and more. He joins Good Day to talk about his newest projects.

Super Producer MusicMan Ty talks being in the music industry: Emmy winner Tyrone Johnson, better known as Musicman Ty, is an American record producer, musician, and songwriter based in New York City. He is best known as a producer and musical director for Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.

Columbus girls flag football coach makes history with award nomination

Coach Zach Corcoran is the first head coach of a girls flag football team nominated for the NFL's Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award. He joins Good Day to talk about the nomination, his community work, and the team.

Falcons High School Coach of the Year: Zach Corcoran of St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School is the first girls flag football head coach to be named the Falcons Coach of the Year and is believed to be the first girls flag football head coach to be a nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year in the award’s history. 

Josh Groban bringing singature voice to Atlanta on summer tour

Josh Groban's smooth voice will soon resonate through Chastain Park for fans eager to see him in person. The award-winning music superstar-is hitting the road for his 2022 summer tour 'Harmony.'

Award-winning, multi-platinum selling superstar Josh Groban is hitting the road for his 2022 summer tour: Josh Groban is coming to Atlanta. He’s hitting the road this Summer for his "Harmony" tour. Groban is visiting over 25 cities across the country, mostly outdoor venues including Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in July. Click here for more information. 

Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross encounrages moms to take on the Fit Mommi Challenge

If you're ready to kick off your fitness journey in grand style, Sanya Richards-Ross, one of the most decorated female track and field Olympians, has a challenge ready for you. Her latest FitMommi challenge kicks off Thursday.

Olympic Gold medal winner Sanya Richards-Ross, talks about her latest FitMommi Challenge: The challenge officially kicks off today! It's all a part of her company, MommiNation, a virtual community and resource for mothers and women of color. 

Where in Atlanta to get Mardi Gras favorites

If you're looking to get some of the traditional Mardi Gras or Carnival staples, there's plenty of places in Atlanta to satisfy your sweet tooth. Food blogger Skye Estroff joins Good Day to share some of her go-to spots.

Skye Estroff talks Atlanta's top-notch beignets and king cakes leading into Mardi Gras season: If you want to get the feel of NOLA here in Atlanta, there are some places to go and try. Foodie Skye Estroff has you covered. 

Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society in Alpharetta

Zola is a 1-year-old pit bull mix who loves car rides and would enjoy a family who likes to exercise.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Atlanta: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here. 