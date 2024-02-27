Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
4
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:05 PM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 27, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments for Feb. 27, 2024:

Cobb County's futuristic sports card shop

Cobb County's new CardsHQ gives collectors a place to buy and sell cards both in-person and online, and providing space from which they can share their experiences with others via social media.

CardsHQ brings sports card collecting into the future: CardsHQ opened February 1st in Cobb County features 14,000 square feet of sports trading cards, streaming studio space, "box break" bays, and more. CardsHQ is the creation of University of Florida grad (you know I had to mention that…) Geoff Wilson, known online as "The Sports Card Investor." Wilson says his passion for sports card collecting runs right back to his childhood, when he became addicted to the hobby and eventually landed a job in a baseball card shop at 14 years old. With CardsHQ, Wilson says his goal is to "fundamentally change the hobby" — giving collectors a place to buy and sell both in-person and online, and providing space from which they can share their experiences with others via social media.

Film honors legacy of Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop

Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop broke barriers in the 1950s when she transformed the male-dominated world of ventriloquism, and now her journey and life is being highlighted in a new documentary, 'Shari and Lamb Chop.' Lewis' daughter Mallory Lewis and the famous puppet sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about the new film and sharing Lamb Chop with a new generation.

Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop: Mallory,  Shari’s daughter who is introducing the beloved Lamb Chop to a new generation via social media and seeing a huge surge of popularity  (she began regularly posting #LambChopTok / Instagram about 3 months ago, and it’s catching fire!). Lamb Chop is her same sweet and sassy self, now voiced by Mallory as a tribute to her mom, keeping both memories alive and bringing the feel-good vibes for old and new fans alike with video shorts on social trends, pop culture events like Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, viewer Q&A’s and the everyday ponderings of a lamb/kid. Mallory is screening her documentary Shari & Lamb Chop, directed by Lisa D’Apolito (Love, Gilda), at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival next week. 
 

Bob Marley's life hits the big screen

The powerful story of reggae legend Bob Marley's life is still 'jammin' at the box office. Good Day's Ron Gant spoke with Ziggy Marley, the musicians son and 'Bob Marley One Love's' producer, and actor Kingsley Ben-Adir about the new film.

Ziggy Marley and Kingsley Ben-Adir talk "One Love": Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley overcomes adversity to become the most famous reggae musician in the world. The film is in theaters now. Click here to watch the trailer. 

Book shares 'portrait' of Aretha Franklin

The legendary Queen of Soul is celebrated through the pages of Matthew Jordan Smith's new book, 'Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits.' The photographer sits down with Sharon Lawson to talk about working with Aretha Franklin, the new book, and more.

Matthew Jordan Smith. Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits, a coffee table photography book that pays homage to the legendary Queen of Soul, available on Friday, March 15, 2024. My work with Aretha spanned over 14 years, between 2005 to 2018, and is a window into her soulful world, captured through the lens of my camera. This coffee table book intimately explores her indomitable spirit, her boundless love for her craft, and the profound adoration she received from fans around the world in return. Aretha's fans did not just love her, they revered her, a sentiment poignantly highlighted in the evocative imagery taken throughout Detroit during her farewell service. These photographs tell a powerful story of a community coming together in a shared moment of respect and grief, paying their last respects to a beloved icon.

Atlanta chef Deborah Vantrece

American Express picked acclaimed Atlanta chef Deborah Vantrece to be the woman behind the food at Hartsfield-Jackson's new Centurion Lounge. Vantrece visits the Good Day kitchen to whip up a delicious dish and talk about her past as a flight attendant.

Chef Deborah VanTrece of Centurion Lounge in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: Chef Deborah  was selected by American Express to be the Curator/Chef of their brand new Centurion Lounge in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The Lounge is the biggest and nicest by far that American Express has built to honor the world's largest and busiest airport. 

Christina Granville's entertainment update

Comedian Amy Schumer reveals she been diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome, and Wendy Williams' new documentary faces backlash. Entertainment contributor Christina 'Ms. Basketball' Granville shares the latest in entertainment news.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives the latest in entertainment news: Amy Schumer is back to work after announcing her cushing syndrome diagnosis, and Lifetime producers defend their decision to air the Wendy WIlliams documentary. Christina has the details. 

Meet Scatter Bug: Our Pet of the Day

Scatter Bug is a 10-year-old Yorkie who is one of the nicest dogs you'll ever meet.

PET OF THE DAY