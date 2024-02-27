Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 27, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments for Feb. 27, 2024:

CardsHQ brings sports card collecting into the future: CardsHQ opened February 1st in Cobb County features 14,000 square feet of sports trading cards, streaming studio space, "box break" bays, and more. CardsHQ is the creation of University of Florida grad (you know I had to mention that…) Geoff Wilson, known online as "The Sports Card Investor." Wilson says his passion for sports card collecting runs right back to his childhood, when he became addicted to the hobby and eventually landed a job in a baseball card shop at 14 years old. With CardsHQ, Wilson says his goal is to "fundamentally change the hobby" — giving collectors a place to buy and sell both in-person and online, and providing space from which they can share their experiences with others via social media.

Mallory Lewis and Lamb Chop: Mallory, Shari’s daughter who is introducing the beloved Lamb Chop to a new generation via social media and seeing a huge surge of popularity (she began regularly posting #LambChopTok / Instagram about 3 months ago, and it’s catching fire!). Lamb Chop is her same sweet and sassy self, now voiced by Mallory as a tribute to her mom, keeping both memories alive and bringing the feel-good vibes for old and new fans alike with video shorts on social trends, pop culture events like Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, viewer Q&A’s and the everyday ponderings of a lamb/kid. Mallory is screening her documentary Shari & Lamb Chop, directed by Lisa D’Apolito (Love, Gilda), at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival next week.



Ziggy Marley and Kingsley Ben-Adir talk "One Love": Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley overcomes adversity to become the most famous reggae musician in the world. The film is in theaters now. Click here to watch the trailer.

Matthew Jordan Smith. Aretha Cool: The Intimate Portraits, a coffee table photography book that pays homage to the legendary Queen of Soul, available on Friday, March 15, 2024. My work with Aretha spanned over 14 years, between 2005 to 2018, and is a window into her soulful world, captured through the lens of my camera. This coffee table book intimately explores her indomitable spirit, her boundless love for her craft, and the profound adoration she received from fans around the world in return. Aretha's fans did not just love her, they revered her, a sentiment poignantly highlighted in the evocative imagery taken throughout Detroit during her farewell service. These photographs tell a powerful story of a community coming together in a shared moment of respect and grief, paying their last respects to a beloved icon.

Chef Deborah VanTrece of Centurion Lounge in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: Chef Deborah was selected by American Express to be the Curator/Chef of their brand new Centurion Lounge in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The Lounge is the biggest and nicest by far that American Express has built to honor the world's largest and busiest airport.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives the latest in entertainment news: Amy Schumer is back to work after announcing her cushing syndrome diagnosis, and Lifetime producers defend their decision to air the Wendy WIlliams documentary. Christina has the details.

PET OF THE DAY