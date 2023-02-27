Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 27, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Get 'roped in' to a healthier year at Double Dutch Aerobics

Lace up your sneakers, grab your ropes, and crank up Frankie Smith’s 'Double Dutch Bus' on the boombox — it’s time to get jumping at Double Dutch Aerobics.

ATLANTA - Getting "roped in" to a healthier year at Double Dutch Aerobics:

Okay, so you want to burn calories and increase stamina, but you want to have fun while doing it. Well, Michelle and Sean Clark say they’ve got the answer. 

So, lace up your sneakers, grab your ropes, and crank up Frankie Smith’s "Double Dutch Bus" on the boombox — it’s time to get jumping!

This morning, Good Day Atlanta booked our second visit to Double Dutch Aerobics, founded by Double Dutch world champion Michelle Clark and her husband Sean. Our last morning with the duo happened way back in 2016, and a lot has changed since then: today, the Clarks operate out of their own Double Dutch Aerobics Studio, located at 2030 Bolton Road Atlanta. Right now, the studio hosts classes five days a week, along with regular training sessions to certify future instructors in Double Dutch Aerobics.

So, what is Double Dutch Aerobics, exactly? It’s a fitness class that mixes traditional aerobics with the popular game of Double Dutch. And don’t worry if you’ve never successfully jumped inside two ropes swinging in opposite directions: the Clarks say they can teach anyone to do it within one minute. The instructors say class participants burn between 500 and 700 calories per class, and that people of all fitness levels can join in the fun.

For more information on Double Dutch Aerobics and the classes offered, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning jumping with the Clarks!

SCAD celebrates African-American artists across Georgia with 'BAM' concert

Back by popular demand, SCAD's 'BAM - Black Artists in Music' concert showcases performances of African-American artists across the Peach State. Season 12 'American Idol' winner Candice Glover and artistic director Mike Evariste join Joanne Feldman with more on the show.

The Savannah College of Art and Design presents BAM!: Black Artists in Music features two electric performances to celebrate Black History Month and Georgia Day. Back by popular demand, the concert features bigger sounds, bigger stars and surprise guests, spotlighting the rich musical traditions and innovations of African American musical artists hailing from all corners of the state of Georgia.  

Devale and Khadeen Ellis share their love story in new book

After 12 years of marriage, TV and film artists Devale and Khadeen Ellis are sharing their advice for keeping a happy relationship in a new book 'We Over Me.' The couple sat down with Sharon Lawson to talk about their history, relationship goals, and advice.

Devale and Khadeen Ellis discuss new book"We Over Me: The Counterintuitive Approach to Getting Everything You Want from Your Relationship": In addition to hosting their popular Webby Award-winning podcast "Dead Ass with K&D" and social media show "The Ellises," Devale can be found on the hit series "Sistas" and spin off "Zatima."  

John Driskell Hopkins hosts ALS awareness benefit concert

John Driskell Hopkins' organization Hop on a Cure is hosting a benefit concert to support research into ALS and awareness of the disease. He joins the Good Day team in the studio and Buck Lanford in Roswell to talk about the big event.

Francisco Vidal presents a benefit show for Hop On A Cure: A night of music benefitting the Hop On A Cure foundation: In 2019, John Driskell Hopkins, founding member of Zac Brown Band, noticed some unusual difficulties when playing his guitar. Two years later, in December 2021, he was diagnosed with ALS. John and his wife, Jennifer, created Hop On A Cure Foundation. Hop On A Cure is a nationwide nonprofit committed to supporting research to prevent, reverse, and cure ALS while raising awareness, building a compassionate community, and unleashing the healing power of hope. To learn more click here.