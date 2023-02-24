Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 24, 2023

Atlanta’s Jahi Winston headlines Netflix’s "We Have A Ghost":

The horror-comedy "We Have A Ghost" hits Netflix today, starring an Atlanta native in the central role of a teen who ends up living in a haunted house.

"I was born in metro Atlanta — I was born on the Southside — but I grew up in Marietta for the most part," says Jahi Winston, whose character Kevin forms an unusual friendship with a ghost named Ernest (played by David Harbour).

Winston’s character is something of an outsider — a teen who just wants to be left alone with his classic rock music.

"I didn’t know some of the songs that I had to learn prior to staring the movie," reveals Winston. "I would say playing Kevin and getting into his style and everything definitely broadened my music knowledge, because he has such eclectic tastes. Way more eclectic and classic than mine."

"We Have A Ghost" was directed by Christopher Landon, and features an all-star cast including Anthony Mackie, Erica Ash, Tig Notaro, and Jennifer Coolidge. And along with giving Winston the opportunity to learn some new songs, the film also gave the young actor a chance to experience filming a good old-fashioned car chase sequence.

"I was not driving, thank gosh!" Winston laughs. "We were doing it with David and it was easily one of the longest things it took to shoot, and I would look to him and be like, ‘I don’t even know what we’re doing anymore! I feel like everything is kind of running together and my brain is muddled now!’ But it turned out great, so hopefully people like it."

Morgan Harper Nichols writes fourth book, "You Are Only Just Beginning": With nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, Morgan Harper Nichols uses her art, her platform, and her experiences to connect with her followers, who prominently include Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, AOC, Emma Roberts, MC Lyte, Kel Mitchell, Jay Shetty, Lauren London, Rainn Wilson, Chrissy Metz, Elizabeth Gilbert, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and the Michelle Obama Foundation, among others. Her inspiring story, and artwork, has been covered and celebrated nationwide. Morgan’s latest project focuses on new chapters – which she literally wrote while entering a new space in her own life, embracing a move back to her hometown in Atlanta, all while sinking further into her art. The book was also writer on the 5-year anniversary of when she started responding to people through her art on social media.

Ray's at Killer Creek previews a dish from their menu: Ray’s at Killer Creek is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023 Ray’s at Killer Creek is part of the Ray’s Restaurant group along with Ray’s on the River and Ray’s in the City. Chef Mikesell demos their Sunday brunch buffet made-to-order omelets. To make your reservation click here.

Pike Nurseries talks garden basics for beginners: To find a location near you click here.

Darlene McCoy gives some inspirational words to motivate you this year: Keep up with Darlene on Praise 102.5 from 7P.M. til 11 P.M.