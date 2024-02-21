Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 21, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are the featured guests and segments for Feb. 21, 2024:

Rolling up sweet fun at Sugar Baby Creamery

Specializing in rolled ice cream and Instagram-worthy milkshakes, Sugar Baby Creamery is the kind of place where a simple cone and scoop just won’t do.

Casting Call for Feb. 21, 2024

From a search for security guards types and a film looking for twin toddlers, there are a number of big productions on the hunt for extras and actors around metro Atlanta in the upcoming weeks.

Nyesha Arrington talks 'Next Level Chef'

'Next Level Chef' is heating up for its third season with more drama, food, and heart that fans have come to love. Chef Nyesha Arrington serves as one of the mentors on the show, and she chatted with Alyse Eady about what the professionals went through to become the next food superstar.

The true story behind 'Ordinary Angels'

In the new film 'Ordinary Angels,' Alan Ritchson stars as a widower struggling to support his daughters and Hilary Swank is a hairdresser who finds purpose helping them. The actors join Joanne Feldman with more on the inspiring story.

Adam Richman on 'The Food That Built America'

A new season of 'The Food That Built America' is taking a look at how iconic brands like Olive Garden and Ben and Jerry's came to be. Host Adam Richman takes viewers through how the brands got to the top, and he chatted with Natalie McCann about his love of food and some of the stories featured on the new season.

Get a taste of wild nature in metro Atlanta

Even if you live in the city, you can still get a taste of the slower pace of country living without having to drive for hours. Radio personality Reec shares his five favorite places to go and experience the wilder side of life.

1. Sleepy Hollow - they have farm animals, you can purchase farm fresh goods and groceries, they have a kids play zone and even an escape woods. 

2.  Upendo Estates offers llama painting, and even has an air bnb if you want to escape from the city.

3. Buddy’s Alpaca Farm offers some really neat up close experience with alpaca. They have some nice merchandise and kids activities. 

4 Petit Creek Farms has many exotic animals, activities and a petting zoo area. 

5. Wild Animal Safari. In Pine Mountain. It’s a little further out, but you can ride through and see hundreds of exotic animals and they can eat right out of your hand. If you don’t want to ride your car though, they have vans you can use for a small fee. 

I’ve posted all these on my social media @BlackyardChickenz and @ReecSwiney  