Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 21, 2024

Here are the featured guests and segments for Feb. 21, 2024:

Date Night Wednesdays: Rolling Ice Cream at Sugar Baby Creamery: For our third "date night" trip, we made a return visit to Buckhead’s Sugar Baby Creamery, opened by Robreauna Ruiz in November 2022. Specializing in rolled ice cream and Instagram-worthy milkshakes, Sugar Baby Creamery is the kind of place where a simple cone and scoop just won’t do. READ FULL STORY.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tess gives the latest on casting calls for two projects in the Atlanta area. She also talks Backlight Film Student Fest Opportunity for students across the state to submit and showcase films. There are two categories: short form and mid-length. For more information click here. SCAD is back with there BAM! Night. Black Artist in Music, a Broadway celebration. It'll feature Broadway and Emmy Winning musicians and stars like Tituss Burgess, Brandon Victor Dixon, Candice Glover and more. For ticket info click here. READ FULL STORY.

Nyesha Arrington of Next Level Chef: The 14 remaining chefs are tasked with preparing a curry dish that promises to pack a punch with only 30 minutes on the clock. The winning dish gives the entire team immunity and claims the top-level kitchen for the next challenge in the all-new "Curry in a Hurry" episode of Next Level Chef airing Thursday at 8 on Fox 5.



Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchinson talk new film "Ordinary Angels": A struggling hairdresser finds a renewed sense of purpose when she meets a widowed father working hard to care for his two daughters. With his youngest critically ill and waiting for a liver transplant, the fierce woman single-handedly rallies an entire community to help. Click here for the trailer.

The Food that Built America season five: Season five of The HISTORY Channel’s popular nonfiction series "The Food That Built America" returns on Sunday, February 25 at 9PM ET/PT and will satisfy viewer’s appetites with all-new origin stories about America’s most iconic food empires and the pioneers who created them. Featuring well-known brand names such as Olive Garden, Ben & Jerry’s, Charms, Tootsie Roll, Duncan Hines, Betty Crocker and many more, this season will educate viewers about the surprising stories of the sometimes ruthless visionaries and entrepreneurs who launched some of the biggest, most lucrative food brands in American history. This season’s stories include

Reec Swiney gives the best farming locations in Georgia: Here are 5 places I’ve taken my family that offer the farm experience, and they are located in metro Atlanta. They each have activities and are low cost. The fifth is the drive though safari in Pine Mountain. It’s a little further out but if you want a giraffe to eat out of your hand, this is the pace to be!

1. Sleepy Hollow - they have farm animals, you can purchase farm fresh goods and groceries, they have a kids play zone and even an escape woods.

2. Upendo Estates offers llama painting, and even has an air bnb if you want to escape from the city.

3. Buddy’s Alpaca Farm offers some really neat up close experience with alpaca. They have some nice merchandise and kids activities.

4 Petit Creek Farms has many exotic animals, activities and a petting zoo area.

5. Wild Animal Safari. In Pine Mountain. It’s a little further out, but you can ride through and see hundreds of exotic animals and they can eat right out of your hand. If you don’t want to ride your car though, they have vans you can use for a small fee.

I’ve posted all these on my social media @BlackyardChickenz and @ReecSwiney