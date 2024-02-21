Date Night Wednesdays: Rolling Ice Cream at Sugar Baby Creamery

Every Wednesday this month, Good Day Atlanta is in search of the best "date night" options in town. And what could be "sweeter" than a romantic experience involving ice cream, cookies, and candy?

For our third "date night" trip, we made a return visit to Buckhead’s Sugar Baby Creamery, opened by Robreauna Ruiz in November 2022. Specializing in rolled ice cream and Instagram-worthy milkshakes, Sugar Baby Creamery is the kind of place where a simple cone and scoop just won’t do.

"I wanted it to look really, really pretty, and really, really different," Ruiz told Good Day last year. "I wanted it to just look like — when you got the ice cream — you’re just wowed by the actual ice cream."

And now, along with serving their signature rolled ice creams, Ruiz and her team are letting customers in on the fun of making them. Sugar Baby Creamery offers a rolled ice cream class, during which guests are shown how to freeze the mix, roll the ice cream, then sprinkle on the toppings and serve. Ruiz says the class only takes about 20 to 30 minutes and that students get three chances to make a perfect roll following their training session. And the best part? In this class, if you make it … you eat it!

The ice cream classes are bookable through Airbnb — click here for more information. And Sugar Baby Creamery is located at 2625 Piedmont Road Northeast, Suite 52B, in Atlanta, and current hours are 4 p.m. to midnight on Mondays through Thursdays and 2 p.m. to midnight on Fridays through Sundays.



