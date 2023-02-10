Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 10, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Katori Hall talks directing 'The Hot Wing King' in Atlanta

For the first time ever, playwright Katori Hall is directing her Pulitzer Prize-winning play 'The Hot Wing King' and she's putting the play on at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre.

ATLANTA - Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall brings "The Hot Wing King" to Atlanta: 

Katori Hall’s "The Hot Wing King" premiered off-Broadway in 2020 — and it hasn’t cooled down since.

The comedy-drama won acclaim from audiences and critics, and went on to win the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Now, it’s hitting the Alliance Theatre stage in Atlanta, directed for the first time by its own writer.

"We got the call from the Alliance, ‘Oh, we want to do ’The Hot Wing King.' And I was just like, 'What about me ... as director?’" Hall laughs. "And they were like, 'Wait a minute, that might be a really good idea!’"

Hall has become one of the most important voices in the American theater, thanks to works like "The Mountaintop" and her Tony-nominated book for "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical;" she also created the hit Starz series "P-Valley." But Hall says "The Hot Wing King" is an especially personal project.

"What's so amazing is that this is based on my brother and his partner," says the writer. "And so, I have kind of been writing ‘The Hot Wing King’ all my life, in that I have been able to witness his struggle, witness the cultivation of their love and their relationship."

And her brother’s reaction to seeing the play? Tears.

Writer-director Katori Hall on her Tina Turner musical

Katori Hall is directing her own award-winning play in Atlanta and soon, another one of her writing projects will come to town - one that's 'simply the best.' Paul Milliken sat down with the writer-director to talk about putting the legendary Tina Turner's life on stage.

"You know, it's a struggle for Black folks, especially queer Black folks to see themselves, whether it's on the stage or on the screen. And to be given this opportunity to literally see a version of yourself, it was like a mirror. And it's beautiful to be reflected in the mirror that is American theater."

Performances of "The Hot Wing King" begin tonight and run through March 5 on the Coca-Cola Stage at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here.

Burgers with Buck celebrates the Super Bowl at Stats Brewpup

With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, there's still time to celebrate the big game with one of Stats Brewpub's delicious burgers. Buck Lanford goes to check out a a match-up that's sure to be a win-win.

Burgers With Buck Stats Brewpub: Stats declares themselves the ultimate location to watch your favorite sporting event. This is part of the reason Buck chose them to feature them for this week's burger ahead of the Super Bowl. Check out their menu here.

Johnell Young talks becoming GZA on 'Wu Tang: An American Saga'

The Wu is taking over Hulu with the final season of the critically-acclaimed series. Actor Johnell Young is back as the rap legend GZA for the third season, and he stopped by Good Day to talk to Alyse Eady about how he got the role and working with the real 'Genius.'

Johnell Young returns As 'GZA' in season 3 of "Wu Tang: An American Saga": Johnell returns as the rap legend GZA (Gary Earl Grice), aka "The Genius," the backbone of Wu Tang Clan and the group’s spiritual head. Johnell booked the role after his version of GZA’s music video "I Gotcha Back" went viral and has since had the opportunity to perform with the real GZA, which remains the biggest highlight of his career. The third and final chapter returns Monday, Feb. 15 on Hulu. Watch the trailer here.

Author Rhonda Findling talks finding love in the digital era

Author Rhonda Findling wrote her new book to help single women explore why they may have not gotten married - including the cultural reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with them.

Rhonda Findling talks about her new book "Why Haven't I Gotten Married, Or Maybe I'm Better Off": Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Some people are fine without a valentine, while others may wish they had one. Rhonda Findling has a book that could help you with your thoughts.  

Stars of 'Harlem' dish on second season of TV comedy

'Harlem' follows a group of friends living in New York who are trying to handle life, love, careers, and everything in between. Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai star on the show, and they joined Sharon Lawson to talk about the changes coming in the show's second season and more.

Cast of Prime Video's "Harlem" talks about the new season: "Harlem" follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships & big city dreams. For more information click here.

Who will win the Good Day Super Bowl trivia blitz?

Paul Milliken is putting the Good Day Atlanta team to the test in a chaotic and fun game of Super Bowl trivia.

The Good Day Atlanta team tries their wits at some Super Bowl Trivia: Super Bowl LVII is airing on FOX 5 this Sunday at 6:30. The Good Day Atlanta team will answer some fun questions surrounding the Super Bowl, previous halftime performances, and commercials. Click the video player to see who won the "Paulbardi" trophy.

Garden-inspired Valentine's Day DIY projects

The clock is ticking if you're still thinking about Valentine's Day gift ideas. The experts at Pike Nurseries say you don't have to stick to the usual grocery store flowers and boxes of chocolates.

Pike Nursery gives some Valentine DIY tips: To find a Pike Nursery near you click here. 