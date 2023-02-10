Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 10, 2023

Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall brings "The Hot Wing King" to Atlanta:

Katori Hall’s "The Hot Wing King" premiered off-Broadway in 2020 — and it hasn’t cooled down since.

The comedy-drama won acclaim from audiences and critics, and went on to win the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Now, it’s hitting the Alliance Theatre stage in Atlanta, directed for the first time by its own writer.

"We got the call from the Alliance, ‘Oh, we want to do ’The Hot Wing King.' And I was just like, 'What about me ... as director?’" Hall laughs. "And they were like, 'Wait a minute, that might be a really good idea!’"

Hall has become one of the most important voices in the American theater, thanks to works like "The Mountaintop" and her Tony-nominated book for "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical;" she also created the hit Starz series "P-Valley." But Hall says "The Hot Wing King" is an especially personal project.

"What's so amazing is that this is based on my brother and his partner," says the writer. "And so, I have kind of been writing ‘The Hot Wing King’ all my life, in that I have been able to witness his struggle, witness the cultivation of their love and their relationship."

And her brother’s reaction to seeing the play? Tears.

"You know, it's a struggle for Black folks, especially queer Black folks to see themselves, whether it's on the stage or on the screen. And to be given this opportunity to literally see a version of yourself, it was like a mirror. And it's beautiful to be reflected in the mirror that is American theater."

Performances of "The Hot Wing King" begin tonight and run through March 5 on the Coca-Cola Stage at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here.

Burgers With Buck Stats Brewpub: Stats declares themselves the ultimate location to watch your favorite sporting event. This is part of the reason Buck chose them to feature them for this week's burger ahead of the Super Bowl. Check out their menu here.

Johnell Young returns As 'GZA' in season 3 of "Wu Tang: An American Saga": Johnell returns as the rap legend GZA (Gary Earl Grice), aka "The Genius," the backbone of Wu Tang Clan and the group’s spiritual head. Johnell booked the role after his version of GZA’s music video "I Gotcha Back" went viral and has since had the opportunity to perform with the real GZA, which remains the biggest highlight of his career. The third and final chapter returns Monday, Feb. 15 on Hulu. Watch the trailer here.

Rhonda Findling talks about her new book "Why Haven't I Gotten Married, Or Maybe I'm Better Off": Valentine's Day is just around the corner. Some people are fine without a valentine, while others may wish they had one. Rhonda Findling has a book that could help you with your thoughts.

Cast of Prime Video's "Harlem" talks about the new season: "Harlem" follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships & big city dreams. For more information click here.

The Good Day Atlanta team tries their wits at some Super Bowl Trivia: Super Bowl LVII is airing on FOX 5 this Sunday at 6:30. The Good Day Atlanta team will answer some fun questions surrounding the Super Bowl, previous halftime performances, and commercials. Click the video player to see who won the "Paulbardi" trophy.

Pike Nursery gives some Valentine DIY tips: To find a Pike Nursery near you click here.