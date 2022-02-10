Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 10, 2022

Romance blossoms inside Sandy Springs hotspot The Select:

If you’re a regular Good Day Atlanta viewer — and we sure hope you are! — you’ve probably seen us gobbling down the delicious French and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine served at The Select Restaurant + Bar. And even though we’ve featured the Sandy Springs restaurant a few times since it opened in 2019, we couldn’t resist scheduling another visit when we heard about the Valentine’s Day transformation inside.

Right now, the bar area inside The Select has become a floral fantasy, with colorful blooms hanging from the ceiling and casting a romantic glow over the space. It’s the kind of setting the restaurant’s owners know is perfect for a date night during the most romantic season of the year — not to mention a perfect backdrop to attract attention on the Instagram feed. Then again, whimsy is in the DNA of The Select Restaurant + Bar, named as a tribute the famed Le Select brasserie in Paris, known as a hangout to luminaries including Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway.

And speaking of romance … let’s talk about the food for a moment. Dinner entrées include Norwegian salmon (with a pastrami spice rub), roasted chicken (served with baked spaghetti squash), and one of our favorites, the braised short rib. There’s also a lamb burger on the menu, which you might remember being featured on Burgers with Buck last year.

The Select is located at 6405 Bluestone Road, Suite 200, in Sandy Springs — that’s right next to Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at City Springs. Dinner is served starting at 4 p.m. daily, and brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3: p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a look at the incredible Valentine’s Day makeover inside!

Downsizing guru Matt Paxton talks about TV show and new book:

In addition to his Emmy-nominated public television series "Legacy List with Matt Paxton," which just launched its third season, he has a new book coming out this February from Penguin, "Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff." With empathy, expertise, and humor, Paxton helps people who are either preparing to downsize from their family home or just need help dealing with a lifetime of possessions and clutter. In his popular TV series and new book, Matt explores the struggle between holding on to the past and embracing the future and stresses the importance of sharing family stories above holding on to objects. For more information click here.

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in the new romantic-comedy "Marry Me":

Pop superstar Kat Valdez is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiance's cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together. "Marry Me" will be in theaters everywhere Friday.

Ta’Rhonda Jones, of"Line Sisters" on Lifetime:

The film follows four sorority sisters as they reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Having pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they share more than the bonds of sisterhood, after the mysterious death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior. But the past comes knocking on their door as they arrive at the island and strange and inexplicable things begin to happen to each one of them, threatening to unearth the deadly secret that may tear them apart. "Line Sisters" Premieres Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Watch a sneak peek here.

Bren Herrera's Super Bowl Appetizer: This is the perfect weekend to cheat after committing to our New Year's resolutions! Super Bowl celebrations at home can be fun and filling. Bren Herrera host of "Culture Kitchen," on CLEO TV, joins us with a smorgasbord of here favorites and ideas for you to try at home. For more information click here.

Pet of the day is from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.