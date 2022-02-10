Expand / Collapse search
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 10, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Romance blossoms inside Sandy Springs' The Select

If you're looking for a romantic spot to take your sweetheart this Valentine's Day, popular Sandy Springs restaurant The Select has transformed into a floral fantasy land.

If you’re a regular Good Day Atlanta viewer — and we sure hope you are! — you’ve probably seen us gobbling down the delicious French and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine served at The Select Restaurant + Bar. And even though we’ve featured the Sandy Springs restaurant a few times since it opened in 2019, we couldn’t resist scheduling another visit when we heard about the Valentine’s Day transformation inside.

Right now, the bar area inside The Select has become a floral fantasy, with colorful blooms hanging from the ceiling and casting a romantic glow over the space. It’s the kind of setting the restaurant’s owners know is perfect for a date night during the most romantic season of the year — not to mention a perfect backdrop to attract attention on the Instagram feed. Then again, whimsy is in the DNA of The Select Restaurant + Bar, named as a tribute the famed Le Select brasserie in Paris, known as a hangout to luminaries including Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway.

And speaking of romance … let’s talk about the food for a moment. Dinner entrées include Norwegian salmon (with a pastrami spice rub), roasted chicken (served with baked spaghetti squash), and one of our favorites, the braised short rib. There’s also a lamb burger on the menu, which you might remember being featured on Burgers with Buck last year.

The Select is located at 6405 Bluestone Road, Suite 200, in Sandy Springs — that’s right next to Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at City Springs. Dinner is served starting at 4 p.m. daily, and brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3: p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a look at the incredible Valentine’s Day makeover inside!

Cleaning expert Matt Paxton helps people downsize on PBS show

Extreme cleaning expert Matt Paxton knows a thing or two about whipping spaces into shape. On his show 'Legacy List with Matt Paxton,' he goes through attics, cellars, and closets to help people pare down their stuff as they downsize.

In addition to his Emmy-nominated public television series "Legacy List with Matt Paxton," which just launched its third season, he has a new book coming out this February from Penguin, "Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff." With empathy, expertise, and humor, Paxton helps people who are either preparing to downsize from their family home or just need help dealing with a lifetime of possessions and clutter. In his popular TV series and new book, Matt explores the struggle between holding on to the past and embracing the future and stresses the importance of sharing family stories above holding on to objects. For more information click here.

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson find love in 'Marry Me'

Jennifer Lopez has been the queen of the romantic comedy and she's back with a new one just in time for Valentin's Day. Lopez and Owen Wilson are teaming up for a film that is perfect for hopeless romantics.

Pop superstar Kat Valdez is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiance's cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together. "Marry Me" will be in theaters everywhere Friday.

Ta'Rhonda Jones on starring in Lifetime's thriller 'Line Sisters'

Hell week for new pledges has nothing on a weekend of horror for four sorority sisters reuniting in Lifetime's new thriller 'Line Sisters.' Ta'Rhonda Jones is one of the stars of the new movie and she dishes about making the film on Good Day.

The film follows four sorority sisters as they reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Having pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they share more than the bonds of sisterhood, after the mysterious death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior. But the past comes knocking on their door as they arrive at the island and strange and inexplicable things begin to happen to each one of them, threatening to unearth the deadly secret that may tear them apart. "Line Sisters" Premieres Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Watch a sneak peek here.

Chef Bren Herrara's ideas for Super Bowl snacks

The Super Bowl is just days away, which means you still have time to get ready to cook some amazing food for the game. Chef Bren Herrara suggests some delicious dishes that will be a touchdown at your party.

Bren Herrera's Super Bowl Appetizer: This is the perfect weekend to cheat after committing to our New Year's resolutions! Super Bowl celebrations at home can be fun and filling. Bren Herrera host of "Culture Kitchen," on CLEO TV, joins us with a smorgasbord of here favorites and ideas for you to try at home.   For more information click here.

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Copurrrnicus is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair that PAWS Atlanta calls 'Mr. Gorgeous.' He does have an immunodeficiency virus, but can still live a long and healthy life.

Pet of the day is from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.