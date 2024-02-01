Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 1, 2024

Pro volleyball team Atlanta Vibe prepares for home opener:

The Atlanta Vibe women’s professional volleyball team already made history last week, playing in the new Pro Volleyball Federation’s first-ever match. Now, the undefeated Vibe is ready to make some history again by scoring a win in its inaugural home opener.

The Vibe — which is Atlanta’s first-ever women’s pro volleyball team — will take on the San Diego Mojo at 7 p.m. this evening at Duluth’s Gas South Arena, which is the team’s home court. The 14-player team (along with a pair of practice players) was chosen during last month’s intense training camp, which brought together 20 of the sport’s best to battle for a spot on the final roster. Those chosen players now train and compete under the leadership of head coach Todd Dagenais, and the team’s president is former Atlanta Dream president Theresa Wenzel.

The Atlanta Vibe is one of seven founding franchises for the Pro Volleyball Federation, with further teams already announced for next season. Federation leaders say one of their major goals — pun intended — is to provide all players with a livable wage; we’re told first-year base salaries are comparable to those of first-year WNBA players. League play will continue through May, with the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship scheduled for the weekend of May 16.

Following tonight’s home opener, the Vibe will again play at Gas South Arena on Friday, Feb. 9, taking on the Grand Rapids Rise. Season tickets and single-game tickets are now on sale — click here for more information. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning with the team, as players and staff got in some last-minute practice before tonight’s big match.

Tanner Thomason of "Dish Nation" discusses the latest entertainment news: Usher dropped his tracklist, a few artists say they will not be performing at the Lovers and Friends Festival in Vegas, and Idris Elba has a new Calvin Klein campaign! Tanner of Dish Nation gives us the latest on these topics, and catch him weeknights at 7 on FOX 5.

Chef Kevin Rathbun of Rathbun Steak and KR SteakBar is joining celebrity chefs around the country for the Chefs for Vets event: The event is happening Feb. 1 through 11, leading up to the Super Bowl. Kevin showed off his favorite pre-game snack and appetizer recipes and talked about the message of Chefs For Vets and how the group is working to end hunger and food insecurity of our U.S. veterans and their families. He also demonstrated a KC Chiefs Tomahawk Ribeye, Sweet Potato Gruyere Gratin Potatoes, Charred Brussel Sprouts, Mini Dark Chocolate Ganache Cakes. To learn more on how you can support Chefs for Vets, click here.

Kenya Moore talks starring in "Abducted off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story": Based on a true story, "Abducted off the street: The Carlesha Gaither Story" chronicles the abduction of a Philadelphia nurse’s aide at the hands of a homicidal predator and reveals how she fought to survive and created a trail that would ultimately lead to her rescue. Carlesha (Riele Downs of "Bel Aire") was walking home from a family gathering when she was forced into a car at knifepoint. Determined to survive and outsmart her captor, Carlesha leaves clues behind at every opportunity. Meanwhile, Carlesha’s mother, Keisha (played by Moore) stops at nothing to find her, making an impassioned plea to the media and working alongside a committed detective to rescue her before it’s too late. You can watch it on Lifetime on Saturday, Feb, 10.

Lisa Washington celebrates National Dark Chocolate Day and First Day of Women's Heart Health Week: Lisa Washington gives three ways to use dark chocolate in quick recipes.