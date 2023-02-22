Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 22, 2023

Tina Turner musical comes "rolling" into the Fox Theatre:

"Proud Mary." "Private Dancer." "What’s Love Got To Do With It."

You know the songs, and you know the indelible voice that made them hits. Now, the triumphant story of the legendary Tina Turner is playing out onstage at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" is the latest Broadway hit to take over the Fox, with performances continuing through Sunday, Feb. 26. The musical — which features nearly all of Tina Turner’s best-known hits — opened on Broadway back in 2019, scoring a dozen Tony Award nominations and winning one, for star Adrienne Warren’s acclaimed turn as the iconic singer.

The current national tour stars Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva sharing the demanding title role, alongside Garrett Turner as Ike Turner and Roz White as Zelma Bullock. Shows at the Fox Theatre continue Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. — for information on tickets, click here.

Cynthia Bailey & Sydney Mitchell talk their new BET+ Film "Under the Influence": A social media influencer falls for an inmate and starts a crusade to prove his innocence, but after they win his appeal, she uncovers a dark secret that changes her life. Watch the trailer here.

Kierra Sheard-Kelly is releasing her new single and music video for "Praise Through": The chart-topping vocal powerhouse delivers this first new single for 2023 from her upcoming new album All Yours, with "Praise Through" following the September 2022 release of her album’s first single and video for "Miracles," featuring Pastor Mike Jr. Premiering the music video on YouTube, Kierra rocks a colorful green ensemble in the video performing "Praise Through" live with her band, creating a moving, spiritual song about how faith has the power to guide the human spirit through difficult times.

Chef Stuart Rogers shows us some menu items from Your 3rd Spot: A unique, technology-driven dining and gaming concept – Your 3rd Spot opened its flagship location in The Works development in Atlanta’s Upper Westside in November 2022. Named after the concept of a "third place" after home and work, Your 3rd Spot is a place to eat, drink and play, to gather with friends and make new ones and have that home-away-from-home experience. For more information click here

Reec Swiney gives the latest in what's happening: Egg prices have been on the rise. Reec gives tips on what to do if you want your own farm.