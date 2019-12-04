Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: December 4, 2019
ATLANTA - Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information for Wednesday, December 4, 2019
SANTA HOTLINE: Does your child want to leave Santa a message? If so, you can call this number.
VIRGINIA-HIGHLAND TOUR OF HOMES: Some of Atlanta's most lovingly-cared-for homes will open their doors this weekend, giving guests a chance to see what makes them so special, both inside and out. The Virginia-Highland Tour of Homes returns for a 25th year this weekend, Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Click here for more details.
CASTING CALL: Click here to view this week's Casting Call.
GIFT GUIDE: FOX 4's Steve Noviello shares holiday gift ideas for the impossible person who has everything.
PROJECT RUNWAY: Atlanta-based modest-wear designer Asma Bibi joins the cast of "Project Runway." Follow Asma on Instagram by clicking here.
PACKAGE THIEVES: You're waiting on your Black Friday/Cyber Monday packages to arrive, and so are thieves. FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle shares ways to manage this.