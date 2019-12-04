Casting Call: December 4, 2019

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Rose Locke Casting

“Untitled TV Series” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(PHOTO DOUBLES – Pays More $$$)

See The Roles Below & Use The Correct Subject Line - Shoots: December 12th

* DOUBLE 1

5’10 - 6’0 Hispanic Male with Brown Hair & Size 34x32 pants.

Subject: FC DOUBLE

* DOUBLE 2

5’11 - 6’1 Caucasian Male with Short Brown Hair & Size 34x32 pants.

Subject: CB DOUBLE

* DOUBLE 3

5’5 - 5’7 Brunette Caucasian Female, approx 120-140lbs

Subject: HH DOUBLE

HOW TO SUBMIT

* Please Submit: 3 Current Photos (Head, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Please Use The Correct Subject Line For The Role Being Applied For.

B.A.C.A. Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(MILITARY – PAYS MORE $$$)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older

* Current Military welcome & will receive a higher pay rate if booked!

* Must list ALL military experience in your email submission.

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Web Video” ECAATLVideos@gmail.com

(GRANDMOTHER)

* Black Women to portray a Sweet, Warm, Affectionate Grandma type. Age: 60’s – 80’s

* Please email us a recent “Full Body” picture with how you look today! NO SELFIES

* Also include in your Email Submission: Age, Ht, Wt, Clothing Sizes & Contact Info

* Shoots: Tuesday December 10th

* Put “GRANDMA” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(1950’s FLORIDA)

* Caucasian Men & Women to portray “1950’s Florida Residents” 18yrs & Older

* Men: Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)

* Women: Must have Natural Hair Color & NO Fake Nails

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: December 16th

* Put “BUS PATRON” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(1950’s BUS STATION)

* Seeking: Caucasian Male to portray a Ticket Taker at a “Bus Station” Age: 40’s – 60’s

* Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th ($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: December 16th

* Put “TICKETS PLEASE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(1950’s LIBRARY)

* Seeking: Black Men & Women to portray “Library Patrons” Ages: 18yrs & Older

* Men: Must be willing to receive a Period Haircut & be Clean shaven ($10.00 Bump)

* Women: Must have Natural Hair Color, NO Weaves/Braids/Twist & NO Fake Nails

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: Dec. 10th or 11th($20.00 Bump)

* Shoots: December 16th

* Put “LIBRARY PATRON” in subject line

Jing A Ling Galing Productions

“Oh Christmas Tree Show” (TV)

* Seeking: Awesome Decorated Christmas Trees (All Shapes & Sizes)

* Do you have a Creative / Unique or Fabulous Christmas Tree?

* If so, we want to hear your story, and meet your family!

* Also excepting Specialty Trees from schools, churches, or in your community

* For more Information, or for Instructions to upload a (well lit) video of your tree visit:

www.OhChristmasTreeShow.com

Hylton Casting

“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)

The show follows couples who are in love & hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds.

We are casting the following couples - of All Ethnicities - nationwide:

* Couples with one partner that has a net worth of One Million Dollars or more.

* Is your significant other from a different income bracket?

* Do they make much more - or - much less money than you do?

* Are you nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?

* Are you a Female Millionaire in a complicated relationship w/a partner that makes less than you do?

* Are you trying to rekindle an old relationship that friends and family oppose?

If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. https://hyltoncasting.com/mmcasting/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves…. This is an Ongoing Need For “Casting All Talent ”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter their database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login