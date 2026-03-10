Atlanta ranks 78th on WalletHub’s most diverse cities list

The Brief Atlanta ranked 78th out of 501 U.S. cities in a new diversity study by WalletHub. The city scored highest for religious and socioeconomic diversity. Atlanta ranked near the bottom for household and economic diversity.



A new study suggests Atlanta may not be as diverse as many people might expect — at least when compared with cities across the country.

What we know:

According to a new report from WalletHub, Atlanta ranked 78th out of 501 U.S. cities in an analysis measuring diversity across several categories. Researchers looked at five main factors including socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household and religious diversity.

Atlanta performed best in religious diversity, ranking 9th, and socioeconomic diversity, where it came in 45th. But the city placed 178th for cultural diversity and landed near the bottom — in the 400s — for both household diversity and economic diversity.

It’s worth noting the study focused only on the city of Atlanta and did not include the broader metro area, which could paint a different picture of the region’s diversity.

By the numbers:

Some other Georgia cities also appeared on the list. Sandy Springs ranked 38th, Roswell placed 57th, and Columbus came in at 103rd. Meanwhile, Johns Creek ranked 94th overall and finished 500th in income diversity, one of the lowest marks in that category.

Dig deeper:

The study found the most diverse cities in the country were Silver Spring, Maryland; Gaithersburg, Maryland; Arlington, Texas; Germantown, Maryland; and Houston, Texas. At the other end of the list were Bangor, Maine; Brattleboro, Vermont; North Platte, Nebraska; Keene, New Hampshire; and Rochester, Nebraska.