Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 29, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Actress Laila Pruitt on balancing college life and acting

Laila Pruitt somehow balances being a full-time college student with her work breaking into the acting world with roles on the hit Starz TV series 'BMF' and Christmas movie 'Rolling into Christmas.' She talks to Brooke Zauner about getting her start in acting, the upcoming season of 'BMF,' and more.

ATLANTA - Laila Pruitt talks her role on the hit Starz TV series "BMF" plus more: Laila is an Atlanta native and began acting at the age of  5. She's been in several TV shows and commercials. Now at 18 years old, she has a role in the hit Starz TV series "BMF," as Nicole, the sister to Meech and Terry. The show is an American crime drama television series which follows the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking and money laundering organization. Season 2 premieres on Jan. 6. Watch the trailer here.

Healthy twists on New Year's Eve party appetizers

If you want to start your new year's resolutions early, there's some delicious and healthy options to can bring to any New Year's Eve party. Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington joins the Good Day team to share some ideas and tips on how to make your celebration memorable.

Foodie Lisa Washington shows us appetizers, mocktails, and some fun tips to ring in the new year: Lisa Washington shows the Good Day team fun memorable boxes, mocktail recipes, healthy snacks and more. Keep up with her on social media @lovinglifewithlisawashington

Young stars talk about filming 'Avatar - The Way of Water'

'Avatar' is back with the long-awaited sequel to the hit science fiction movie following the story of Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their children. Joanne Feldman had the chance to catch up with the film's young stars, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Trinity Bliss, and Jamie Flatters, to talk to them about working on the film.

Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Trinity Bliss and Jamie Flatters talk "Avatar: The Way of Water": Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet. Watch the trailer here. 
 