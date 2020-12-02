Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: December 2, 2020

Kyla Pratt talks new Lifetime Christmas movie and other upcoming projects: Kyla Pratt has been acting for decades now, and she shows no signs of slowing down. She spoke about her Lifetime movie Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve. The film is about two college sweethearts who reconnect while coordinating a wedding just in time for the holidays.It premieres this Saturday at 8 p.m. Pratt will also be in the new Fox show "Call Me Kat" premiering in January. She'll play the role of Randi. Fans are also waiting on a release date for the Proud Family reboot The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder which will air on Disney+. You can keep up with Kyla Pratt on Instagram @KylaPratt. Check out the trailer for Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve here.

Brian McKnight Jr. talks music and new movie on Amazon Prime: "Freshmen Friday" available to watch now on Amazon Prime. It tells the story of how a sheltered young man's world is turned upside down by an array of colorful characters as he prepares for the first dance of his college journey. Brian McKnight Jr. also discussed his single 'Marry your Daughter." You can follow him on social media @BrianMcknightjr Link to the movie is here. Link to the song is here.

Hot 107.9's Erin Rae talks President Obama giving Drake approval to play him in a movie: As far as we know there is no biopic in the works for our 44th President Barack Obama, but he did mention that he wouldn't mind seeing Drake portray him. Erin Rae gives her thoughts on this topic. You can keep up with her on social media @ErinRae