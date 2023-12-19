Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: December 19, 2023

Iconic Atlanta Fish Market in Buckhead celebrates 30 "fresh" years:

The team behind Buckhead staple Atlanta Fish Market has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

In November, Buckhead Life Restaurant Group celebrated the 30th anniversary of the iconic seafood establishment. Opened by Atlanta restaurant legend Pano Karatassos in 1993, the idea behind Atlanta Fish Market was simple: bring the freshest seafood possible to Buckhead diners. It's a concept that immediately drew crowds -- especially once the team added the now-famous massive copper fish sculpture outside the building a few years later!

Along with fellow BLRG mainstays Chops (1989) and Pricci (1991), Atlanta Fish Market has stood the test of time, as Niko and Pano I. Karatassos continue their father's culinary legacy.

At Atlanta Fish Market, that legacy is offering a massive selection of fresh fish and seafood (according to the menu, it's "Atlanta's largest selection of fresh wild caught fish") both in the restaurant and through Pano's Food Shop, an in-house retail market selling meats, seafood, and prepared sides. The current fish selection listed on the menu includes Georgia Mountain Rainbow Trout, Carolina Flounder, Gulf Black Grouper, and Nova Scotia Halibut, and the restaurant menu also features a steamed Whole Maine Lobster, sushi, salads, and steak.

Atlanta Fish Market is located at 265 Pharr Road Northeast in Buckhead, and regular hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for lunch and seatings from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner (until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays). The retail market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.

We didn't want to let 2023 end without spending a morning at Atlanta Fish Market, helping the team celebrate the restaurant's milestone 30th anniversary -- click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside this true local institution.

