Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Dec. 14, 2023

Great last-minute Christmas gifts under $100

If you're still shopping around for the perfect Christmas gift that won't break the bank, look no further. Erica Dias with The B Firm PR shares with Alyse Eady some gift ideas for less than $100.

Yang Yang picks Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl winner

Zoo Atlanta's Yang Yang the panda has correctly picked the winner of the last three Chick-fil-A Peach Bowls, and he's made his selection for the 2023 game.

Stars come out for Hollywood Christmas Parade

The Hollywood Christmas Parade has been a Tinseltown holiday tradition for over 90 years. Hosts Erik Estrada and Laura McKenzie join Joanne Feldman with more on the event and how it supports a good cause.

Carol Rasheed talks 'Color Purple' makeup

The latest evolution of 'The Color Purple' is coming to theaters on Christmas Day and Emmy-nominated makeup artist Carol Rasheed was the person making sure all the actors looked the part behind the scenes. She sits down with Sharon Lawson to talk about how she envisioned makeup for the cast and her lipstick line being named one of Oprah's Favorite Things.

How to host holiday parties without a hitch

Holiday parties can be a lot of stress, but they don't have to be. Atlanta Food and Wine associated editorial director Chandra Ram talks with Brooke Zauner about how you can be organized when hosting a party at your home.

