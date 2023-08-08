Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 8, 2023

Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails New restaurant brings African flavors to Morningside-Lenox Park:

Just because area schools are back in session doesn’t mean you can’t take a last-minute trip around the globe. And if restaurateurs Aïda Lemma and Jacob Ilkner have any say in the matter, your destination will be Africa by way of Atlanta’s Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.

Lemma and Ilkner are the owners of Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails, the gorgeous new Western cuisine-meets-African flavors restaurant tucked away on Dutch Valley Road just off of Monroe Drive. Envisioned by the owners as a "hidden oasis," Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails features an atmosphere evocative of a safari lodge and a menu filled with Western dishes using African ingredients and spices. To lead the kitchen, the team brought in chef Jean Louis Sangare — and a quick click through the restaurant’s Instagram page showcases dishes including a crispy fried octopus (with corn puree and green herbs) and Kedjenou de Moules, a steamed mussels dish inspired by the Ivory Coast.

Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails officially opened last month, and is located at 560 Dutch Valley Road Northeast, Suite 100, in the bottom of the Belvedere Condominiums. Dinner service begins nightly at 5 p.m., and reservations may be made online here.

We’re not quite out of "summer mode" here at Good Day Atlanta, so when we heard Verdure Kitchen and Cocktails described as a place that "transports" diners, we knew we needed to check it out. Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning inside the restaurant, getting a first look — and taste! — and this new addition to Atlanta’s eclectic food scene.

Alzheimer's Foundation talks how to be a part of the organization and ways to help your loved ones: Nationwide there are more than 6 million Americans over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Georgia, that number is more than 150,000 people over 65 years old who are living with the disease. We'll learn more about this illness and how you can help your loved ones.

Mega Producer Drumma Boy talks celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with new book "Behind The Hits," "No Hands" going Diamond, and his overall contributions to hip-hop: The book gives a glimpse into Drumma’s background and family life, and features first-hand accounts about how he created some of the biggest hits for the likes of Yo Gotti, Birdman, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Pastor Troy, Young Jeezy, Lil Wayne, Plies, Kanye West, Rick Ross, Gangsta Boo, Lil Jon, Gucci Mane and more. Dedicating "Behind The Hits" to his brother, Ensayne Wayne - who passed away in 2018 - Drumma Boy says "People across the world are familiar with my work or familiar with the name, but have a hard time identifying the face. It’s fun seeing people’s reactions once they find out I’m the producer behind some of their favorite songs. I’m super excited to deliver this book to the world and share moments behind the scenes that have created the soundtrack to so many lives!!!"

Nyssa Green gives looks for Beyonce: We're just three days away from Beyonce rocking the house at Mercedes -Benz Stadium. Fans have been anticipating this for a while. Outfits have been going viral since the tour started in July. Award Winning stylist Nyssa Green has some looks that can help you turn heads!

Ally Lynn talks the latest in the Tory Lanez case: A verdict is expected to come down today for hip-hop artist Torey Lanez. He's on trial for an alleged incident between hum and Houston rapper Meg Thee Stallion. Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn gives details on who wrote letters, and what Meg has to say. Follow Ally on social media @HeyAllyLynn