Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 5, 2020

New outdoor outpost offers river activities in Roswell: We spent the morning checking out the new Nantahala Outdoor Center Roswell Outpost, located right off of Azalea Drive at Azalea Park. If you’ve taken any adventure trips here in the Southeast, you probably already know the name Nantahala Outdoor Center; NOC is one of the largest outdoor recreation companies in the country, whisking away more than a million guests per year on whitewater rafting, tubing, kayaking, and biking (among other activities) trips throughout the region, as well as offering rescue and survival training.

The new Roswell Outpost, which just opened in late June, offers a full list of gear for river and land-based activities, including tubes, stand up paddleboards, kayaks, rafts, and even e-bikes — most of which are available for hourly or half-day rentals.

To check out the available activities and rental rates, click here. To learn about their safety precautions during the pandemic, click here.

Congressman David Scott COVID-19 testing and free food event: Congressman David Scott joins Good Day with information about the 13th Congressional Districts COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing Free Event. The drive thru testing and free food event will take place this Saturday from 9a.m.- 1 p.m. at Mondy's Mill High School in Jonesboro. For more information on how to register click hee.

Advertisement

Back to school and social distancing with Niecey Shaw from Classix 102.9. For more information on Niecey Shaw click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: Rose is a one year old Terrier Mix. She's too young to be a "Golden Girl" but she has an old soul and heart of pure gold. She's always full of love and smiles. If you're interested contact the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia here.

Morgan Findlay from Peachy Cheeks Fitness joins us for Workout Wednesday: Strecthing is an essential part of your workout. Actor and trainer Morgan Findlay joins us with a lesson on how to properly stretch. For more information on Morgan Findlay or Peachy Cheeks Fitness click here.