Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 31, 2020

Milton winery is a “horse of a different color”:

You’d expect to have a colorful experience at a place called Painted Horse, right? And it doesn’t get much more colorful than peeling off your shoes and socks and stepping into a horse trough filled with grapes.

We did a little “I Love Lucy”-style grape stomping at Painted Horse Winery & Vineyards this morning, located on popular horse farm The Farm at Pamelot in Milton. Pamela Jackson is the owner of the 20-acre property, on which she’s welcomed guests for the past 25 years for horse riding lessons, horse boarding, and to host camps and birthday parties.

And where did the name Painted Horse come from? Jackson has been known to actually paint her horses – like the time she dyed them pink (with Kool-Aid, according to the website) for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jackson says it was during a trip to France in 2013 that the seed for a winery was planted; she began to create Painted Horse Winery & Vineyards in 2017. John Bowen serves as director of winemaking; Bowen’s award-winning wine career began in 2009 when he won a winemaking class at a silent auction.

Speaking of award-winning winemaking, we decided to “help out” this morning by doing some grape-stomping at Painted Horse (don’t worry – absolutely NO juice produced by our feet will make it into a bottle!) – not to mention exploring the property and learning more about the opportunities for our viewers to visit and do some taste-testing.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest COVID-19 news:

A new low-cost device can return coronavirus test results in just 15 minutes, and a policy change by the CDC is getting a lot of attention. Dr. Neil Winawer with Emory University's School of Medicine joins Good Day. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer on his live Q and A on Instagram follow him @NeilWinawer.

"Doubling Down With Derricos":

Talk about a full household that is overflowing! A new show on TLC highlights a couple with 14 children. "Doubling Down With The Derricos" follows a family's highs and lows with multiple multiples.

Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson talks to Karen and Deon Derrioco about the show and their family. For more information click here.

Celebs pay respects to actor Chadwick Boseman via social media after news of his passing:

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Aside from "Black Panther," he starred in the Jackie Robinson story "42," "Marshall" and "Get on Up." Mani Millss of Nashville 101.1 The Beat dishes on "Black Panther" co-stars and affiliates paying their respects to Boseman as well as the tweet from his account regarding his death becoming the most liked tweet ever. You can follow Mani on social media @ManiMillss.