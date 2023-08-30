Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 30, 2023

Fine art festival returns to Historic Marietta Square : This list of Labor Day activities is a lengthy one, but it’s never complete without a mention of the long-running Marietta Art in the Park.

The three-day festival — happening this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in and around the Historic Marietta Square — has been a metro Atlanta staple since 1986, bringing together some of the region’s top fine artists and highlighting the downtown area’s restaurants and shops.

At the heart of the festival is the artist market, which includes the work of 175 artists who specialize in everything from painting and pottery to jewelry and woodworking. Festival organizers say the event draws more than 50,000 guests each year and has been named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society.

Now, you’ll see lots of art throughout the artist market, but you’ll also see some art if you just look down at your feet! That’s because another festival highlight is the Chalk Spot (sponsored by The Marietta Local), an area in which children can create their own chalk masterpieces in three-foot squares on the street. The Chalk Spot will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $10 per person; proceeds will benefit the Marietta High School Visual Arts Club.

Festival organizers say there will be road closures around the square from Friday afternoon through Monday night — and they recommend parking in the Cobb County Parking Decks located on Waddell Street at Lawrence Street. Oh, and the best news of all: admission to Marietta Art in the Park is free.

This year’s Art in the Park is still a few days away, but we just couldn’t wait to check out some of this year’s offerings. So, we spent the morning at the Historic Marietta Square, getting an exclusive "first look" at this weekend’s big event. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

Dr. Heavenly Kimes talks Dr. Heavenly University and more with Dr. Jada Moore: Dr. Heavenly University is a series of webinars and masterclasses which will be a "one-stop shop" to all things investing and business. The next virtual five-day challenge, which is focused on proven reproducible investment strategies including real estate, crypto, credit, stocks, content creation, advertising, e-commerce, online course creation, and more. Kimes is also a cast member on BRAVO’s "Married to Medicine," which is a series that chronicles the personal and professional lives of several women in the Atlanta medical community. The 10th season premieres on Nov. 5

Dr. Taz gives tips for fasting safely advice for women: Intermittent fasting has an impressively long and diverse list of benefits from reducing body fat and inflammation, to improving cardiovascular health and metabolism. But for women seeking to harness the power of fasting to support hormonal balance and weight loss goals, it’s essential to understand both the potential benefits and potential risks.

"Kings of BBQ" on A&E: Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer head out on a culinary adventure across America to discover the best techniques, flavors and traditions as they work together to start their own barbecue empire. Erik Huberman gives some of his own BBQ tips and techniques. Catch new episodes on Saturdays. Get more information here.

Laura Motta gives the best last-minute summer travel destinations for every interest & budget: Labor Day Weekend is one of the busiest weekends for travel. Laura Motta, senior director of content at Lonely Planet has some destinations. C