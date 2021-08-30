Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 30, 2021

Local brothers launch metro Atlanta custard craze:

A lot of siblings fight over ice cream, whether it’s who got more or who gets to choose the flavor. But a pair of metro Atlanta brothers have teamed up thanks to ice cream, creating a local business sure to cool down even the hottest late-summer afternoon.

Simon and William McLane are the brothers behind Yōm Ice Cream, an Atlanta-based artisanal ice cream company launched in December of 2019. So, what exactly does Yōm Ice Cream produce? The brothers say the idea is to use the best-quality ingredients they can, while using the least amount as possible — in other words, maximizing the flavor while minimizing the clutter. Popular flavors including chocolate and vanilla, of course, along with pistachio, green tea, and butterscotch pecan.

Next question — where can you get it? Yōm’s custard ice cream and pops are available at a number of partner markets, restaurants, and coffee shops; a full list of locations is available here.

Of course, we always like to go "behind the scenes" — especially when there’s the chance we can taste the freshest ice cream available. Click the video player to check out our morning hanging out with the team behind Yōm Ice Cream!

The latest COVID-19 news with Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory University School of Medicine: Dr. Winawer gives the latest on how the Delta Variant can impact elementary-aged students and more. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer's COVID-19 Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

Game On - COVID-19: NFL Alumni Ambassador and former Atlanta Falcon Warrick Dunn along with former NFL players Josh Harris, and Dexter Davis, will assist with the COVID vaccination clinic at Georgia State. The event is happening Monday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., at Georgia State University's Center Parc Stadium.

Melissa Carter talks about Lizzo having social media in an uproar after dawning Janet Jackson Queen of Pop: Music sensation Lizzo recently had social media in a frenzy after she gave her thoughts on who she believed should be at the top of certain music lists. When it came down to who she thought was the Queen of Pop, Madonna fans weren't happy, as Lizzo named Janet Jackson instead. You can follow Melissa on Instagram @Thefriendzy

Pet of the Day with the Humane Society of Cobb County: Mr. Ticklebelly is an orange and white tabby mix. If you'd like more information on Mr. Ticklebelly click here.