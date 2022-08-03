Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 3, 2022

Small businesses get a boost from the unique BeltLine initiative

A group of metro Atlanta business owners are turning their dreams into reality - and doing it in a place known more for recreation than for work.

A group of metro Atlanta business owners are turning their dreams into reality — and doing it in a place known more for recreation than for work.

Five minority-owned businesses are now housed along the Atlanta BeltLine thanks to a pilot program called BeltLine MarketPlace. A partnership between Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. and The Village Market — which supports Black-owned businesses and promotes entrepreneurship — the program aims to give business owners an affordable place from which to sell their goods and connect with customers. And that affordable place is one of two clusters of custom-made shipping containers installed along the popular Atlanta BeltLine (which welcomes roughly two million visitors per year).

Three businesses make up the Eastside Trail BeltLine MarketPlace, which is located at 830 Willoughby Way Northeast under the Freedom Parkway Bridge: Cococakes by Coco, Good As Burgers, and Grady Baby Company & Apparel. The other two businesses are housed at the Westside Trail BeltLine Marketplace, located at 1089 Allene Avenue Southwest: Not As Famous Cookie Company and PinkPothos. The five were chosen as the inaugural group out of more than 200 applicants.

Along with gaining access to the storefronts on the BeltLine, program founders say the business owners will also receive business support and coaching during their tenure as part of the MarketPlace. The initial batch of businesses will remain in the two clusters though November of this year.

For more information on the BeltLine MarketPlace, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning along the Atlanta BeltLine, chatting with the business owners and learning more about this unique opportunity.

Gospel artist Tamela Mann on making history and her new album

Tamela Mann is the first Gospel artist with nine No. 1 singles on Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart. The Grammy-winning artist joins Good Day to talk about that historic achievement and her new album, 'Overcomer - Deluxe Edition.'

Tamela Mann talks release of deluxe version of her album "Overcomer": Tamela Mann is an American gospel singer, songwriter, producer and actress. Mann began her career as a singer with the gospel group Kirk Franklin and the Family. Now she is a well-known solo artist and actress. Tamela’s highly anticipated "Overcomer: Deluxe Edition" album is available across all platforms. 

Radio personality Mo Quick shares her picks for weekend family fun in metro Atlanta

August in Atlanta means festivals, and this weekend is no exception. From Black Restaurant Week to the Piedmont Park Arts Festival, there's something for everyone.

Hot 107.9's Mo Quick gives a list of events happening around Atlanta this weekend: Keep up with Mo weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on HOT 1079. Follow her on Instagram @moquickatl

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Bridget is just over a year old and loves playing with other cats and being held and pet. Her best friend China is also available for adoption.