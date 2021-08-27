Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 27, 2021

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talks role in new film "Candyman:" Is the Good Day Atlanta team brave enough to say the name "Candyman" five times in the mirror? No way!

So, what about Emmy-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II?

"No, no…I’ll leave that to the guy in the movie," he laughs.

That guy is artist Anthony McCoy, the central character played by Abdul-Mateen II in the new release Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta and in theatres nationwide today. The film is a follow-up to the 1992 cult classic of the same name.

"The way that we continue the story gives us the opportunity to continue to reference that history," says Abdul-Mateen II. "It gives us so much more context to sit our story down in, and then to eventually present a version of Candyman where the audience don’t see him as just a villain, but where we can also lend an empathetic heart to the Candyman figure."

The 1992 film dealt with issues of race and gentrification, which Abdul-Mateen II says have only been heightened in the new film by writers DaCosta and Jordan Peele & Win Rosenfeld .

"As an artist, more and more I’m trying to use my art to speak to issues I care about, you know? For positive change for sure, positive discourse, to put out more positivity in the world. Lord knows we need that."

And sometimes we just need a really good scare — something Candyman knows all about.

For more information on Candyman, click here.

WEB LINK:

https://www.candymanmovie.com

"It's Morphin Time" this weekend at Buckhead hotel: When "Power Rangers" made its US premiere on FOX back in the early 1990s, it became an immediate hit with viewers, launching a colorful craze that continues nearly 30 years later. And an event happening this weekend will bring fans face to face with their favorite Mighty Morphin superheroes right here in Atlanta.

Rangerstop & Pop Comic Con kicks off today and continues through Sunday at the Westin Buckhead Atlanta Hotel. The convention is described as a celebration of both all things Power Rangers and pop culture, and features screen and voice performers from the long running action-adventure series and other popular television shows, video games, and more. Scheduled guests include Nakia Burrise, best known to fans as Tanya Sloan/Yellow Turbo Ranger in "Power Rangers Turbo," Catherine Sutherland, known as Katherine 'Kat' Hillard/The Pink Ranger in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," and David Yost, Billy Cranston/The Blue Rangers in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie.

Of course, just as the Power Rangers wore masks, so will attendees at this year's Rangerstop & Pop; masks are required, and there will be no physical contact allowed between attendees and celebrities. More information about this year's COVID-19 safety precautions is available on the convention's website here.

The Westin Buckhead Atlanta Hotel is located at 3391 Peachtree Road Northeast; for information on tickets (which start at $25 per day for Friday and Saturday and $20 for Sunday), click here. And click the video player to check out our special sneak peek at this year's big event!

WEB LINK:

https://www.rangerstopatlanta.com/

Genesis Hale talks about her latest roles in tv and film: Genesis is a 16 year old actress, poet, emcee, vocalist, as well as a no bullying advocate from the south side of Chicago. Genesis landed her first recurring role as "Maisha" on "The Chi" at 12-years-old, which has just been renewed for a season 5. In addition to her role on The Chi, she will also be in the highly anticipated film "Candy Man" playing the role of Sabrina. You can follow Genesis on Instagram @genesisdenisehale

Pike Nurseries expert Rena Sartain joins us with trendy trailing houseplants: For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Veda Howard joins us from Praise 102.5: Veda Howard shares two Wisdom Nuggets per show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote… from herself, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture. This week she is focusing on improving the things you can control. For more information follow her on All Social Media: @VedaHoward .

Pet of the day from Hero Dog Rescue: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.