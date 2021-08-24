Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 24, 2021

Tickets on sale for annual Bert’s Big Adventure fashion show:

It was just two years ago that a certain Good Day Atlanta feature reporter made his debut as a model, rocking the runway (or, at least, attempting to…) at the Noon to Night: Fall Fashion Benefit at Avalon. Well, fashionistas, get ready — because this September, he’s doing it again!

Tickets are now on sale for the seventh annual Noon to Night: Fall Fashion Benefit at Avalon, which raises money for Bert’s Big Adventure and features BBA kids and local personalities showcasing fall fashions from the many retailers at Alpharetta’s Avalon.

This year’s show will take place on Thursday, Sept. 16, beginning with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. (featuring food and drinks from Avalon restaurants) and followed by the fashion show at 8 p.m. and a VIP reception afterward.

Bert’s Big Adventure was established back in 2002 by Bert Weiss of "The Bert Show," and is best known for taking kids with terminal and chronic illnesses and their families on a five-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World. Along with these magical adventures, the nonprofit serves more than 250 families year-round with various programs.

General admission tickets to Noon to Night: Fall Fashion Benefit at Avalon cost $50, and VIP tickets are available for $150; to purchase tickets and to find more information about the event, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning at Avalon in Alpharetta, getting in some runway practice ahead of this year’s big show!

Comedian Hope Flood discusses the 8th Annual Comics Rock Convention:

This year's event is hosted right here in Atlanta. The five-day convention is designed for new and veteran comedians to network, entertain and develop. It will be from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 and will feature big names in comedy like Actor/Comedian J. Anthony Brown, Actor/Comedienne Marsha Warfield, On-air personality/Comedian Ricky Smiley, actress and comedienne Cocoa Brown and so many more. There will be nightly showcases for the public to attend for some true laugh-out-loud comedy including some greats in the business. For more information click here

Celebrate National Waffle Day with Nouveau Bar & Grill:

Ebony Austin, owner of Nouveau Bar & Grill shares some of her best waffle recipes. The restaurant just recently opened a second location in Jonesboro. Check out their menu here.

Atlanta among cities to remember those lost during the 9/11 attack:

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack is just weeks away. Nearly 50 cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, will pay tribute to the New York firefighters killed at the World Trade Center by symbolically retracing their heroic steps in the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Chief Ron Siarnicki, executive director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, discusses the upcoming event, how people can participate, and how the foundation continues to create and maintain programs that support the families and co-workers of fallen firefighters in New York City and across the country.

Christal Jordan joins us from Rollingout Magazine with the latest Beyonce and Jay Z news: For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr.