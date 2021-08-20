Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 20, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Huge hunting and fishing show returns to Georgia

Compile a list of the most popular activities here in North Georgia, and it’s a sure bet that hunting and fishing will make the cut.  And this weekend, an event celebrating "everything outdoors" will likely be a big draw for those dreaming of that next trophy bass or 10 point buck. 

The Ag-Pro Georgia Outdoor News Outdoor Blast presented by Georgia Drives Chevy returns this weekend, taking over the LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson Friday through Sunday.  This is a new venue for the annual show, which brings in hundreds of hunting and fishing vendors showcasing the latest products and services on the market.  

Along with the shopping — and there is a lot of shopping — weekend activities include daily shows with Southern Reptile Rescue’s Jason Clark, Duncan Dobie’s famed Georgia’s Greatest Whitetails display, and the Chevrolet Ride and Drive Experience. 

Hours for this year’s Ag-Pro GON Outdoor Blast are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday; single day tickets are $10, and kids ages 12 and under get in for free. The LakePoint Champions Center is located just off of Interstate 75 at exit 283 in Emerson.

Atlanta coach honored with NFL Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award

Booker T. Washington High School Coach Derrick Avery has been named the NFL High School Coach of the Year for his work on and off the field.

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Jackson is a black male kitten looking for a forever home with a human who won't mind having him always by their side. If you want to meet Jaxson, contact PAWS Atlanta.

Tips to live a drama-free life

Darlene McCoy joins Good from Praise 102.5 to share her tips to live a life without drama.

How to create a garden perfect for honeybees

Bees do a lot of good in the environment and there are some easy things to do to make your garden a pretty place for the pollinators. Pike Nurseries has some tips for how to make a bee-friendly garden in your yard.

