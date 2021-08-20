Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 20, 2021

Your first look inside the massive new Buc-ee’s Calhoun:

Compile a list of the most popular activities here in North Georgia, and it’s a sure bet that hunting and fishing will make the cut. And this weekend, an event celebrating "everything outdoors" will likely be a big draw for those dreaming of that next trophy bass or 10 point buck.

The Ag-Pro Georgia Outdoor News Outdoor Blast presented by Georgia Drives Chevy returns this weekend, taking over the LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson Friday through Sunday. This is a new venue for the annual show, which brings in hundreds of hunting and fishing vendors showcasing the latest products and services on the market.

Along with the shopping — and there is a lot of shopping — weekend activities include daily shows with Southern Reptile Rescue’s Jason Clark, Duncan Dobie’s famed Georgia’s Greatest Whitetails display, and the Chevrolet Ride and Drive Experience.

Hours for this year’s Ag-Pro GON Outdoor Blast are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday; single day tickets are $10, and kids ages 12 and under get in for free. The LakePoint Champions Center is located just off of Interstate 75 at exit 283 in Emerson.

For more information on the show, click over to the Georgia Outdoor News website here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting a jump start on this year’s fun!

