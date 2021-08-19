Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 19, 2021

Pro Wake Tour splashes into Lake Lanier this weekend:

A lot of people like to cool down in Lake Lanier this time of year. But this weekend, top athletes from around the world will heat up the water with some scorching competition!

The 2021 Pro Wakeboard and Wakesurf Tour powered by Supra Boats will take over Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville on Saturday, Aug. 21 for day-long action, starting at 9 a.m. with pro wakesurf semifinals and culminating in an awards ceremony at 4 p.m. (practice and junior pro qualifying will take place Friday, Aug. 20). Gainesville is the fourth and final stop on the tour, which launched in Katy, Texas back in June and features top junior and professional wakeboarders and wakesurfers from as far away as Australia and Europe. Competitors collect both cash prizes and points at each stop on the tour, which also included Birmingham in July and a digital event earlier this month.

And here’s some good news — watching the action is free for spectators! There’s no seating provided, which means folks are encouraged to bring their own towels and beach chairs; pop-up tents are allowed but placement must be approved by a staffer on-site.

Lake Lanier Olympic Park is located at 3105 Clarks Bridge Road in Gainesville; for more information on the tournament and to check out the schedule, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning on the water, getting a very exciting preview of this weekend’s big event!

Carlos Santana on new collaboration with Rob Thomas: Music icons Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas discuss a new CD, a concert tour, and more. For more information click here.

Maggie Q gives us a glimpse into her new film "The Protege":

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody, Anna is the world's most skilled contract killer. However, when Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge for the man who taught her everything she knows. As Anna becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer, their confrontation turns deadly, and the loose ends of a life spent killing weave themselves ever tighter. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton. Watch the trailer here.

Actress Laurie Fortier talks her role in the final season of "The Walking Dead": Fortier is gearing up to play recurring character Agatha in the upcoming and highly anticipated final season 11 of AMC’s "The Walking Dead." Agatha is the leader of a new group within the series. "The Walking Dead" season 11 is streaming right now for subscription service AMC members. The official premiere will be Aug. 22! Click here to watch the trailer.

Bren Herrera gives shares a soulful family recipe dedicated to her grandmother: For more information on Bren Herrera click here. For more information on Bren Herrera or her new show on CleoTV click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on today's pet of the day click here.