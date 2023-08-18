Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 18, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

The Home Depot Backyard hosts first-ever Peloton Field Day:

Peloton fans packed into Atlanta’s The Home Depot Backyard this morning, working up a sweat during a first-of-its-kind event for the fitness phenomenon. The Home Depot Backyard hosted a Peloton Field Day from 8:00 a.m. to Noon this morning as part of the highly-anticipated Peloton On Tour Atlanta stop. The fitness platform’s tour includes five cities, three of which are here in the United States: Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. The local tour stop kicked off yesterday with a sold-out Peloton Instructor Experience, and continues tomorrow with live group classes and a Leaderboard Awards celebration. During this morning’s Field Day — which is a new concept for the company and the tour — participants signed up for a 90-minute session including four fitness-focused games led by an Instructor Team Captain.

Burgers With Buck at Umami Burger

A rich and savory taste sensation that goes beyond the commonplace flavors of sweet, sour, salty, and bitter. Umami is the fundamental element of the Umami Burger experience, we make the most craveable burgers known to man. Click here for more information

Jessica Alba and Lizzie Mathis talk new show Honest Renevations

As working mothers and entrepreneurs, Alba and Mathis are all too familiar with the challenges and pressures that come along with being a parent. Follow both women as they renovate the homes of deserving families while having candid conversations about the trials and triumphs of parenthood. These life-changing home makeovers help make that transitional new-parent life a little bit smoother! Catch it on Roku today!



Chef Matt shares new menu offerings at Mercedes Benz Stadium

The Falcons have a preseason game tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals. Executive Chef Matt tells us about some of the menu items fans can expect this year. For ticket information click here.

Cooper Murray is on a mission to throw the first pitch for every MLB team

Cooper is 11-Years-Old, with Down Syndrome. He lives in Utah, and is making it his mission to throw the first pitch for every MLB team. So far he’s thrown for the Cubs and Red Sox. He will be throwing the first pitch for the Braves this Saturday. Cooper's mission is to help children with down syndrome get adopted. For more information on his mission click here.



Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails Garden Dinner Series

Dean Wenzel as its new executive chef. Wenzel, who most recently served under Hugh Acheson at Empire State South, will oversee restaurant operations and menu development. They have several things happening this Summer at the restaurant. This Sunday they'll have Dog Days of Summer, a festive party to celebrate the restaurant’s 17th anniversary of serving fresh, contemporary Southern cuisine. Guests can stop by for a summer cookout featuring a whole pig roast and barbecue classics such as burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, and summer fixings. Entertainment includes summer lawn games, a dunk tank, and more. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children and can be purchased online. Alcohol will be sold separately. For more information click here.

Pike Nurseries shows you how to make a Barbie Garden

To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Veda Howard gives wisdom nuggets to wrap up the week

Veda Howard of PRAISE 107.5 says that it's important to take care of yourself.

Pet of the Day

Today's Pet of the Day is named Rizzo.