Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 5, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Enjoy a Spring Break adventure at Foxhall Resort

If you're looking for some adventures during this spring break wee, a destination resort right in metro Atlanta offers everything from kayaking to ATV races. Foxhall Resort is spread out 1,100 scenic acres in Douglas County.

ATLANTA - Enjoying a Spring Break adventure at Foxhall Resort: 

It’s been nearly a year since we last spent some time at Douglas County’s Foxhall Resort, exploring the scenic property while racing around in an ATV.

And frankly, we haven’t stopped thinking about it since!

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team decided to celebrate the second day of Spring Break week by checking out even more activities available to families at Foxhall Resort, located on 1,100 acres along the Chattahoochee River. 

"We’re a destination resort," Foxhall president and CEO Harrison Merrill Jr. explained during our last visit to the property. "We started with events; we’ve had a lot of weddings, a lot of corporate outings. Also, we’re great for staycations."

Staffers call the property a "playground" thanks to its long list of available adventures including kayaking and paddleboarding, ATV rides, skeet shooting, and trophy fishing. There are accommodations for overnight guests, of course, and food options include Pheasant Blue, the farm-to-table restaurant that we previously showcased on Good Day Atlanta.

Foxhall Resort is located at 8000 Capps Ferry Road in Douglasville; for more information on visiting the resort and for a list of things to do there, click here. And click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning having a little Spring Break fun!

Maile Carpenter shares kid-friendly recipes in new cookbook

Food Network Magazine's editor-in-chief Maile Carpenter has a new cookbook that offers 365 recipes that'll get your kids wanting to join the fun in the kitchen.

Maile Carpenter is the founding editor-in-chief of Food Network Magazine, the best-selling monthly magazine in the U.S., and The Pioneer Woman Magazine with cookbook author, Food Network star, and social-media phenom Ree Drummond. She chats with Alyse about the latest DIY Cookbook catered to children. "The Recipe-A-Day Kids Cookbook" from Food Network Magazine gives young cooks a reason to celebrate every day! The book features more 365 Delicious Recipes —one for every day of the year, even leap year!

Singer Kem brings his Full Circle Tour to Atlanta

After a long wait, three-time Grammy nominated singer Kem is bringing his Full Circle tour to Atlanta, and he's bringing Babyface along with him. The singer joins Good Day to talk about the tour and his hit song 'Stuck on You.'

Making a grand and long-awaited return to the road, three-time Grammy Award-nominated multi platinum artist Kem will embark on 'The Full Circle Tour' this spring with none other than 12-time Grammy Award-winning legend Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds. It promises to be Kem's biggest, most dynamic North American tour to date, and three-time Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, author, host, and television personality Sherri Shepherd joins as the evening's host. The Full Circle Tour is coming to the Fox Theatre on April 8 and 9.

Reginae Carter on co-hosting ALLBLK’s weekly series 'Social Society'

ALLBLK’s 'Social Society' is back for a second season with a new look and an even bigger society. Reginae Carter co-hosts the show and she joins Good Day to talk about the new season and what's next for her.

ALLBLK's weekly talk-variety series "Social Society" returned in February with a fresh new look and a bigger society. Joining resident host Kendall Kyndall was Reginae Carter. Carter and her co-hosts welcome celebrities, influencers, and Black culture experts for epic discussions on lifestyle, love, politics, and everything in between. Created by Sheena D. Carter and executive produced by both Carter and Latisha Fortune, "Social Society" delivers the perfect blend of comedy and commentary by presenting an unrestricted mix of guest stars, memorable moments, and interviews that challenge society's discomfort with issues facing the culture.

Christie Brinkley reacts to her 'Masked Singer' performance

Brinkley was unmasked as the sparkly Lemur in the latest episode of 'The Masked Singer.' She talks with Good Day's Sharon Lawson about being on the show and Ken Jeong's correct guess.

The stars are even brighter in this season of The Masked Singer. A new group of singers was introduced in week four, and this time the purple primate was unmasked. Turns out the singer was none other than supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley. Catch The Masked Singer Wednesday nights at 8 on FOX 5.

Ally Lynn dishes on Kanye West cancelling Coachella shows

Kanye West was supposed to be the headliner for Coachella, but he's opting out just days before the concert. Entertainment journalist Ally Lynn talks about reasons why West may have pulled the plug.

Coachella is just 10 days away, and one the festivals headliners has backed out. Kanye West has dropped out of the lineup, and although some fans didn't want him to perform, others who did are wondering who will be the new headliner. Ally Lynn talks about what happening, and who fans would like to see take his place.

Pet of the Day from FurKids Atlanta

Nola is a mix breed who needs a family who can give her plenty of attention and exercise. She's a friendly girl who loves other dogs and is house-trained.