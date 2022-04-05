Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 5, 2022

Enjoying a Spring Break adventure at Foxhall Resort:

It’s been nearly a year since we last spent some time at Douglas County’s Foxhall Resort, exploring the scenic property while racing around in an ATV.

And frankly, we haven’t stopped thinking about it since!

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team decided to celebrate the second day of Spring Break week by checking out even more activities available to families at Foxhall Resort, located on 1,100 acres along the Chattahoochee River.

"We’re a destination resort," Foxhall president and CEO Harrison Merrill Jr. explained during our last visit to the property. "We started with events; we’ve had a lot of weddings, a lot of corporate outings. Also, we’re great for staycations."

Staffers call the property a "playground" thanks to its long list of available adventures including kayaking and paddleboarding, ATV rides, skeet shooting, and trophy fishing. There are accommodations for overnight guests, of course, and food options include Pheasant Blue, the farm-to-table restaurant that we previously showcased on Good Day Atlanta.

Foxhall Resort is located at 8000 Capps Ferry Road in Douglasville; for more information on visiting the resort and for a list of things to do there, click here. And click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning having a little Spring Break fun!

Maile Carpenter talks ‘The Recipe-A-Day Kids Cookbook’: Maile Carpenter is the founding editor-in-chief of Food Network Magazine, the best-selling monthly magazine in the U.S., and The Pioneer Woman Magazine with cookbook author, Food Network star, and social-media phenom Ree Drummond. She chats with Alyse about the latest DIY Cookbook catered to children. "The Recipe-A-Day Kids Cookbook" from Food Network Magazine gives young cooks a reason to celebrate every day! The book features more 365 Delicious Recipes —one for every day of the year, even leap year! Click here to order yours.

Kem and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds announce the "Full Circle Tour": Making a grand and long-awaited return to the road, three-time Grammy Award-nominated multi platinum artist Kem will embark on ‘The Full Circle Tour’ this spring with none other than 12-time Grammy Award-winning legend Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds. It promises to be Kem’s biggest, most dynamic North American tour to date, and three-time Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, author, host, and television personality Sherri Shepherd joins as the evening’s host. The Full Circle Tour is coming to the Fox Theatre on April 8 and 9. Get your tickets here.

Reginae Carter talks Allblk's weekly talk-variety series "Social Society": ALLBLK’s weekly talk-variety series "Social Society" returned in February with a fresh new look and a bigger society. Joining resident host Kendall Kyndall was Reginae Carter. Carter and her co-hosts welcome celebrities, influencers, and Black culture experts for epic discussions on lifestyle, love, politics, and everything in between. Created by Sheena D. Carter and executive produced by both Carter and Latisha Fortune, "Social Society" delivers the perfect blend of comedy and commentary by presenting an unrestricted mix of guest stars, memorable moments, and interviews that challenge society’s discomfort with issues facing the culture. For more information on the show click here.

Good Day Atlanta chats with the unmasked contestant from FOX's "The Masked Singer": The stars are even brighter in this season of The Masked Singer. A new group of singers was introduced in week four, and this time the purple primate was unmasked. Turns out the singer waws none other than supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley. Catch The Masked Singer Wednesday nights at 8 on FOX 5.

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: Coachella is just 10 days away, and one the festivals headliners has backed out. Kanye West has dropped out of the lineup, and although some fans didn't want him to perform, others who did are wondering who will be the new headliner. Ally Lynn talks about what happening, and who fans would like to see take his place.