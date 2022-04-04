Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 4, 2022

Get into the 'swing' of spring break at Midtown's Puttshack

Mini golf for Spring Break? Yeah, you’ve probably done that. But the kind of high-tech mini golf you’ll find at Puttshack in Midtown Atlanta? Now that’s a unique way to "swing" into a week of family fun!

We spent the morning at Puttshack Atlanta, the high-energy and high-tech space that combines mini golf with an upscale menu of food and drinks. 

You may remember seeing Puttshack featured on Good Day Atlanta back in May of 2021, when Buck stopped by to try the Hatch Chile Cheeseburger (which got two thumbs up, by the way); as executive chef Martin Fabian told us then, "We started over in the U.K. We have three locations there … and then we decided to come across the pond, if you would, here to the United States and we chose Atlanta for our first flagship location."

And some great news for visitors this week: starting Monday, Puttshack will open at 11 a.m. for lunch. The team there is also offering a special deal right now: buy one game and get the second for half-off off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Regular mini golf costs $12 for those ages 13 and older and $8 for children ages 12 and under.

Puttshack Atlanta is located at 1115 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta; for more information and to check out the menu, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning of fun and games at this unique Midtown hotspot!

COVID-19 news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

Dr. Neil Winawer gives the latest COVID-19 updates: Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer joins Good Day to talk about the approval of a fourth booster shot and his recommendation to patients over 50 years old. 

Summer camps in high demand

Camp enrollment is surging after the last two summers of isolation. Camps around the country are warning parents to decide on a program soon.

Demand for Summer Camp is surging: Nationwide, registration for summer camps and youth programs is surging. Many camps are already fully booked with lengthy wait lists. But why camp? Yes, summer camps offer fun activities and new friendships, but they’re so much more. Summer camp experiences build independence and resilience; support social-emotional growth and life skills; foster a love for learning; and try new things and take risks in a safe, supportive environment.

Kierra M shares the latest fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap

Dash Radio's Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: It's been more than a week, but there are new developments in the Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscar fiasco. Kierra M talks about some of the projects that may be shut down or put on pause since the altercation. Keep up with Kierra on social media @officialkierram

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Whiskey has a classic tabby coat and can be shy at first, but once he feels secure he enjoys human affection. When he's really happy he will plop down on his side, curl his paws, and start rolling around.