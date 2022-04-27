Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 27, 2022

Send in the clowns! Clown convention takes over Duluth hotel:

We may be nearly a month past April Fool’s Day — but the gags are still flying fast and furious at a unique convention happening in Metro Atlanta this week. And while participants there can promise plenty of laughs — they can’t make any promises when it comes to getting in the way of a squirting flower!

Right now, dozens of clowns from around the world are gathered in Duluth for Clowns of America International’s annual convention, which runs through Saturday, April 30 at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta. Clowns of America International boasts nearly 2,000 members globally and is a nonprofit organization which serves as a professional network for clowns and other types of family entertainers. Organizers say the annual convention is a chance for members to participate in educational workshops, network with one another, and even compete in various categories including balloons, face painting, and makeup/costumes.

Special guests at this week’s convention include Misha Usov, founder of the Professional Clown Institute and longtime performer (including with Cirque du Soleil), and actor David Arquette ("Scream," "Eight Legged Freaks"), who recently acquired the rights to the beloved character Bozo The Clown and is reviving the character for new audiences as well as adding a counterpart, Jozo Bozo, the first female Bozo The Clown of color.

For more information on Clowns of America International, click over the organization’s website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Duluth, hanging out with some of the talented performers attending the big event and learning a thing or two about becoming a clown!

Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks: Jay Leno and his band-leader Kevin Eubanks from "The Tonight Show" have reunited, for the popular game show "You Bet Your Life." They join "Good Day Atlanta's" Atlanta Eady to talk about the reboot and their new Mother's Day contest. For more information click here.

Shelia E: You've never heard the legendary singer and percussionist Shelia E quite like this! "Bailar" is her first ever salsa song, and that's just one of many things keeping her busy these days. The "Queen of Percussion" joins Good Day live to talk about here new projects and her tour that will bring there to Georgia next weekend.

Pastor Touré Roberts: He's the founder of one of the most influential faith and empowerment congregations in the world, "One." Touré Roberts is also a bestselling author, businessman, pastor and producer. He joins us with more about his new book "Balance: Positioning Yourself To Do All Things Well."

Maria More joins us from Majic 107.5 joins us to discuss three key relationships to keep you on track and energized for growth: For more information on Maria More click here.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.