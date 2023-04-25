Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 25, 2023

BabyLand General Hospital marks 45 years of "adoptions.":

It’s been 45 years since Xavier Roberts and his friends opened BabyLand General Hospital, turning an old Cleveland medical facility into the headquarters for what would become the world-famous Cabbage Patch Kids.

And although a lot has changed since 1978, the "doctors and nurses" are still working hard to make sure every Cabbage Patch Kid goes home with the perfect family!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we marked the 45th anniversary of BabyLand General Hospital by exploring the unique attraction, learning more about the history and legacy of Cabbage Patch Kids and their indelible link to North Georgia. Roberts — who'd been an art student at the time — opened BabyLand General Hospital in downtown Cleveland as a "home base" for what he called Little People Originals, hand-made soft sculptures which he didn’t sell, but "adopted" to parents for a fee.

Little People Originals, of course, exploded in popularity and eventually became known as Cabbage Patch Kids, breaking toy sales records and emerging as one of the "must-have" toys of the 1980s. The craze drew visitors from all over the world to BabyLand General Hospital, and in late 2009, the attraction re-opened in a 70,000-square-foot space located just north of downtown Cleveland. BabyLand General Hospital remains a top tourist destination today, welcoming in visitors daily to witness the live "births" of Cabbage Patch Kids from the famed Magic Crystal Tree.

BabyLand General Hospital is located at 300 N.O.K. Drive in Cleveland; regular hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and admission is free.

For more information on visiting BabyLand General Hospital, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning celebrating the institution’s 45th anniversary!

Roy Woods talks his latest track "Young Boy Problem": The new single dropped this month and will be followed by his highly anticipated single "Hate Me" featuring Coi Leray in May. He's signed to Drake's record label OVO Sound

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor is making her literary debut with her new book "Dear Future Mama": The book is a TMI guide to pregnancy, birth, and being a new mom. She also has the brand-new deluxe edition of her acclaimed album "Takin’ It Back," and her new single "Mother," with video featuring Kris Jenner.

Skintimacy Bar CEO Octavia J: Spruced Beauty’s Skincare Bar Experience turns self-care into a fun and friendly activity. Each guest will be able to create and customize one item of choice from one of five amazing Workshops. For more information click here.

BD Wong talks Nora From Queens: BD Wong has starred in several well-known movies and will always be remembered for his 11-seasons on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." His most recent role is "Wally" (Nora’s chill dad) on the hit comedy "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens" (inspired by the real-life story of creator, writer and star Awkwafina). The series, with its unique and offbeat humor, is gearing up for season three.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" talks the latest in entertainment news: Taylor Swift injured her hand backstage, just days before she visits Atlanta for her tour. Drake has moved some tour dates around including the ones here in Atlanta. Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville gives the latest on fan reactions and more. Follow her on social media @msbasketball1