Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 23, 2024

Zoo Atlanta is a real-life "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes":

The upcoming sci-fi action flick "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is expected to be a giant at the box office — but stop by Zoo Atlanta any day of the week, and you’ll see that we’re already living on a planet of the apes!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours celebrating Ape Awareness Month (yes, April is Ape Awareness Month) at Zoo Atlanta) — not to mention also celebrating the first birthday of a certain famous zoo resident! Zoo Atlanta is home to apes, including orangutans and gorillas. One of those gorillas is Willie B., III, born at Zoo Atlanta on April 24, 2023. The 1-year-old is the son of Willie B., Jr. and Shalia and the grandson of Zoo Atlanta’s famed Willie B., who came to Atlanta in 1961 and became a true icon and ambassador for the Grant Park facility.

Zoo Atlanta’s curator of primates — the amazing Jodi Carrigan — led us on a tour of habits for both the orangutans and gorillas, and we also checked out the cutting-edge "Gorilla Trek: A 360° Virtual Reality Experience," a virtual reality journey to the Rwandan jungle to see endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitat. And speaking of movies, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is set to open in theaters nationwide on May 10.

Zoo Atlanta is located at 800 Cherokee Avenue Southeast in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood, and its current hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. General admission varies by date, and tickets are available for purchase online by clicking here.

Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough for the Hulu show "Under the Bridge.":

Fresh off a groundbreaking Academy Award nomination for Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon," Lily Gladstone takes on the role of a police officer investigating a shocking crime in the new Hulu series "Under the Bridge."

The series also stars recent Emmy Award nominee Riley Keough ("Daisy Jones & The Six") as real-life writer Rebecca Godfrey, who penned the true-crime book upon which the series is based.

"In knowing that Riley was attached — who I’ve wanted to work with forever — and knowing that she was attached as a producer, I knew this was going to be something that would take a compassionate approach," says Gladstone of the decision to join the series.

In the past, Gladstone has spoken about the use of music as an acting tool; for "Under the Bridge," Gladstone says making a ‘character playlist’ was a key part of the process.

"It was honestly the heart of the ‘in’ to the relationship between [Gladstone’s character] Cam and Rebecca," says the Oscar nominee. "Rebecca Godfrey herself — Cam is fiction — but Rebecca Godfrey was a punk kid. So, I was fascinated at the idea of playing a character who, as a youth, was very into anti-establishment punk and then grows up to be a cop. So, I had The Misfits on my playlist, I had Dead Kennedys … Black Flag, of course."

Keough — whose real-life musical family includes grandfather Elvis Presley and mother Lisa Marie Presley — says music plays a different role in her artistry.

"When I’m writing, I use music a lot. Acting? Here and there I will," says Keough. "Like, if there’s a specific feeling or sense that a song will remind me of, or a tone, I will use it before a scene. But I didn’t make a playlist for Rebecca. I don’t typically."

Two different methods, with a common goal: bringing honesty and dignity to their work on-screen.

"Under the Bridge" is streaming now exclusively on Hulu, with new episodes set to be released weekly.

Lightning McQueen car goes viral on social media: Andy De La Vega's 2024 Mustang is disguised as Pixar character Lightning McQueen. You can book the car for birthday parties, fundraisers and other events. We chatted with Andy De La Vega and his son Gabriel about the inspiration behind the car and more. Keep up with them on social media @Mcqueen_Atlanta

Iberian Pig Buckhead executive chef Josue Pena is participating in the Heritage Fire tour: Uniting live-fire cooking, family farms and local chefs, Heritage Fire is built to celebrate heritage breed livestock, heirloom produce and to put it simply: good food. The one-day-only event presents an endless array of sustainably sourced bites from some of the Southeast’s most beloved family farms and purveyors, prepared by some of the region’s top chefs, and heads to 14 cities on its 2024 tour. Get your tickets here.

Visual artist Tyler Clark: A graduate of Spelman and Georgia Tech, Tyler Clark has made a lane for herself as multi-hyphenate and visual 3D artist and STEAM advocate who has mastered a unique style of artistry that's garnered the attention of household names like Tina Knowles, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson and more as collectors. Her art is centered around women empowerment, Black hair positivity, and eradicating the stigma around mental health. She is considered an early pioneer of 3D hair artwork, and her work has been praised in Reuters, Essence, and Popsugar, among others.