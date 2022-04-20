Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 20, 2022

Music legend Don McLean reflects on 50 years of "American Pie":

Few songs have equaled the cultural impact of "American Pie," the eight-and-a-half-minute folk-rock anthem written and performed by Don McLean. Now, 50 years after the song topped the music charts, McLean will perform it live for fans at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Tickets are on-sale now for McLean’s "2022 American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour" stop in Atlanta, happening Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Atlanta Symphony Hall. Celebrating the groundbreaking single — which was inducted into the Library Of Congress National Recording Registry in 2017 — McLean says the tour will feature classics from the "American Pie" album along with later material from his prolific career.

It’s been a busy few months for the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, who was back in the headlines late last year when Taylor Swift’s "All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)" broke McLean’s record for the lengthiest record to ever top the pop charts (Swift’s song clocks in at more than 10 minutes). McLean also recently released a new music video for his classic song "Vincent," and the artist is planning to release a children’s book inspired by "American Pie" titled "Don McLean’s American Pie: A Fable" this summer.

We recently had the chance to catch up with Don McLean to talk about his current tour and upcoming projects; to watch the interview, click the video player in this article. And click here for more information on next month’s show at Atlanta Symphony Hall

Jazzy McBee's FAB Youth Conference: The Fab 5 Foundation, Inc. will take inner city at-risk girls and provide them with a safe and reliable environment where they are sure to get positive support to accomplish meaningful goals they hope to achieve. Scholarship giveaway and vision board party. It's happening this Saturday, April 23. Click here for more information.

Dog the Bounty Hunter talks his experience on "The Masked Singer": Last week two singers contestants were eliminated from "The Masked Singer." One of them was Dog The Bounty Hunter. He talks to Good Day Atlanta's Natalie McCann about his experience and more. Watch The Masked Singer on FOX 5 Atlanta Wednesday nights at 8.

Abi Demaris Corbin talks "892" film at The Atlanta Film Festival: "892" tells the story of a Marine war veteran faces mental and emotional challenges when he tries to reintegrate back into civilian life. The film is based on the true story of Brian Easley, who walked into an Atlanta bank in 2017 and stated he had a bomb. The film stars John Boyega, the late Michael K. Williams, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton. Click here for your tickets to the Atlanta Film Festival.

Radio Host Headrack talks the latest in entertainment news: Actor Ezra Miller is arrested in Hawaii again, and The Red Table Talk Returns for its fifth season, but no word on Oscar slap conversations. Keep up with Headkrack weekdays from 6am-10am on Hot 107.9 Follow him on Instagram @HeadKrack

Pet of the day is from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.