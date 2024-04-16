Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 16, 2024

Featured guests and segments for April 16 on Good Day Atlanta:

Atlanta History Center exhibit celebrates the life and legacy of Hank Aaron:

This month marks 50 years since Henry Louis Aaron — known to fans as "Hank" — scored his 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth’s previous record and cementing Aaron’s place in baseball history. And to mark the milestone anniversary, a new exhibit at Atlanta History Center takes a deep dive into Aaron’s inspiring life and career.

Divan Restaurant and Bar demos a tasty recipe: Divan, an Atlanta-based Persian restaurant and fine-dining hotspot, recently relocated into a bigger space. The restaurant now resides in the Midtown Castle, which is hard to miss. The Castle is a local landmark that was built by Ferdinand McMillan in the early 1900s. To make a reservation click here.

Dr. Taz breaks down detoxification myths and nisunderstandings: Body detoxification focuses on restoring the functionality of the liver, kidneys, intestines, lungs, blood, and lymphatic system so that they efficiently remove waste and prevent toxins from lingering inside your body. Through the delivery of targeted nutrients, this process enhances your immune system’s defenses.

Air purifying plant potting and free Planet Party at The Avenue Peachtree City: To celebrate Earth Day, The Avenue Peachtree City will host a free Planet Party! on Saturday, April 20. Atlanta-area residents are invited to enjoy many fun, earthy-friendly activities between 1 and 3 p.m.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: New details have come out about OJ Simpson's last will and testament. Christal Jordan has the latest.