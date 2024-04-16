Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 16, 2024

ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments for April 16 on Good Day Atlanta:

New exhibit honors life, legacy of Hank Aaron

The Atlanta History Center is marking the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron's record-breaking home run with a special exhibit celebrating the legendary Brave.

Atlanta History Center exhibit celebrates the life and legacy of Hank Aaron: 

This month marks 50 years since Henry Louis Aaron — known to fans as "Hank" — scored his 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth’s previous record and cementing Aaron’s place in baseball history. And to mark the milestone anniversary, a new exhibit at Atlanta History Center takes a deep dive into Aaron’s inspiring life and career.

Divan opens new Midtown location

If you're feeling a craving for spices, herbs, and deliciously seasoned meats, Divan's new spot in Midtown will get your mouth watering. General manager Andrew Carter and executive chef Martin Melendez stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make one of the restaurant's signature dishes and talk about the new spot with Alex Whittler.

Divan Restaurant and Bar demos a tasty recipe: Divan, an Atlanta-based Persian restaurant and fine-dining hotspot, recently relocated into a bigger space. The restaurant now resides in the Midtown Castle, which is hard to miss. The Castle is a local landmark that was built by Ferdinand McMillan in the early 1900s.

Debunking major detox myths with Dr. Taz

A detox can enhance your immune system and be extremely beneficial to your body, but there are a lot of myths when it comes to getting toxins out of our body. Dr. Taz Bhatia breaks down some of the myths and misconceptions of detoxing with Natalie McCann.

Dr. Taz breaks down detoxification myths and nisunderstandings: Body detoxification focuses on restoring the functionality of the liver, kidneys, intestines, lungs, blood, and lymphatic system so that they efficiently remove waste and prevent toxins from lingering inside your body. Through the delivery of targeted nutrients, this process enhances your immune system's defenses.

Avenue Peachtree City's Earth Day celebration

The Avenue Peachtree City is celebrating Earth Day with a free Planet Party on Saturday. General manager Johnathan Andrews visited the Good Day deck to share a preview and show Joanne Feldman how anyone can pot air-purifying plants.

Air purifying plant potting and free Planet Party at The Avenue Peachtree City: To celebrate Earth Day, The Avenue Peachtree City will host a free Planet Party! on Saturday, April 20. Atlanta-area residents are invited to enjoy many fun, earthy-friendly activities between 1 and 3 p.m.

Drama surfaces over OJ Simpson's will

Media reports says the executor of O.J. Simpson's will has changed his stance on whether to pay a multi-million judgement to Ron Goldman's family. Entertainment contributor Christal Jordan joins Sharon Lawson with the details.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: New details have come out about OJ Simpson's last will and testament.   