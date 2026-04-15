Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 15, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for April 15, 2026:

New Jagger Suite brings plenty of "Satisfaction" to downtown Atlanta: We know Adam Levine’s got the moves like Jagger…but do you?

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Jaleel White's new game show needs pairs of contestants and Netflix is also casting for campers. Our casting insider Tess Hammock has the details.

Former UGA star quarterback Jake Fromm shares his insights on UGA’s football program: UGA's G-Day game is happening this Saturday. Fans are excited to see what the team looks like. Jake stops by to chat with Buck and gives info on what's happening with him post QB life, and what fans could potentially expect this season.

Fashion Play leadership talk about an upcoming event: Athletes will hit the runway for an event where style meets mentorship. The 7th annual "fashion play" fundraiser is happening next month at Mercedes-Benz stadium. There is still time to grab your tickets to see current NFL players, falcons cheerleaders, Freddie Falcon and surprise guests take the stage.

Karl "Special K" Douglass tells viewers about his tour and new book: You can catch "Special K" on tour with Sherri Shepherd while also discussing his book

A Masculinity Crisis is In Effect. You can listen to Special K on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show from 6 until 10.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Sky for adoption. For more information on that click here.