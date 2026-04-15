New Jagger Suite brings plenty of 'Satisfaction' to downtown Atlanta

The Brief Jagger Suite is the new rooftop lounge located high above downtown Atlanta, located atop the Moxy Atlanta Downtown. The space is inspired by the stylish and carefree vibe of New York’s legendary Studio 54, and features a menu of delicious bites, themed cocktails, and live music from a lineup of DJs. There's also a reservation-only speakeasy called "The Powder Room" tucked away inside.



We know Adam Levine’s got the moves like Jagger…but do you? There’s only one way to find out…and it involves visiting a hot new rooftop lounge in downtown Atlanta!

This morning, we laced up our platform shoes and slipped on our leisure suits to check out Jagger Suite, the rooftop lounge which just opened at the Moxy Atlanta Downtown. Inspired by the stylish and carefree vibe of New York’s legendary Studio 54, the indoor-outdoor space was designed to give Atlantans a place to sip cocktails, enjoy a bite to eat, and enjoy music from a rotating lineup of top DJs. Jagger Suite is the first Atlanta concept from The Restaurant People, the hospitality group behind some of South Florida’s top destinations.

Now, while Studio 54 welcomed a starry selection of guests like Liza Minnelli and Andy Warhol, Jagger Suite has its own major celebrity: Stardust, a 12-foot disco unicorn! Stardust is there to welcome every visitor to the space, and will probably be silently judging some of their dance moves, too. And discreetly located inside Jagger Suite is a reservation-only speakeasy called "The Powder Room," which boasts a Space Age design and is set to open tomorrow!

During our morning visit, we got a first taste of the menu, including the soon-to-be-famous McJagger Burger (yes, Buck was jealous…), and sipped on a few signature cocktails and mocktails. And since our days start early, we were especially excited about the list of half-dozen espresso cocktails, including the Pass the Mic, the Slow Burn, and the Midnight Alibi.

Jagger Suite is located at 329 Marietta Street Northwest, 10th Floor, in downtown Atlanta — again, that’s high atop the Moxy Atlanta Downtown. The space is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, but opens at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays (the kitchen closes at Midnight). For more information on visiting or to make a reservation, click here.

The Source: Information for this article comes from a press release provided by Jagger Suite and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's own disco king, Paul Milliken.



