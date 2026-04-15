Casting Call: Game show contestants and Netflix series roles
ATLANTA - This week’s "Casting Call" features a new game show hosted by Jaleel White, a Netflix series seeking campers of all ages, and a vertical film casting stylish gala guests. Plus, a spotlight on an Atlanta director making waves internationally.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
- Flip Side Game Show (hosted by Jaleel White)Casting: Contestants in pairsAges 18+Any genderAny ethnicityFilming: Summer 2026Prize: Win up to $10,000Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallFlipSideQuestions: Email Flipside3casting@gmail.com
- Casting: Contestants in pairsAges 18+Any genderAny ethnicity
- Ages 18+
- Any gender
- Any ethnicity
- Filming: Summer 2026
- Prize: Win up to $10,000
- Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallFlipSide
- Questions: Email Flipside3casting@gmail.com
- Power, Lies, and Marriage (Vertical Film)Casting: Gala/Wedding GuestsAges 20–60sAny genderAny ethnicityMust have gala attireFilming: Now through April 20 in AtlantaPaidTo submit, email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with the subject Plam BG. Make sure to include: NamePhone number2 current photos
- Casting: Gala/Wedding GuestsAges 20–60sAny genderAny ethnicityMust have gala attire
- Ages 20–60s
- Any gender
- Any ethnicity
- Must have gala attire
- Filming: Now through April 20 in Atlanta
- Paid
- To submit, email DestinationCastingExtras@gmail.com with the subject Plam BG. Make sure to include: NamePhone number2 current photos
- Name
- Phone number
- 2 current photos
- Talbot Pines (Netflix Series)Casting: Campers (Adults & Minors)Adults: Ages 18–29, any ethnicity, any gender (men must be clean-shaven)Minors: Ages 9–17, any gender, any ethnicityFilming: September 2026 in RutledgePaidApply at https://hyltoncasting.com/corecampers/
- Casting: Campers (Adults & Minors)Adults: Ages 18–29, any ethnicity, any gender (men must be clean-shaven)Minors: Ages 9–17, any gender, any ethnicity
- Adults: Ages 18–29, any ethnicity, any gender (men must be clean-shaven)
- Minors: Ages 9–17, any gender, any ethnicity
- Filming: September 2026 in Rutledge
- Paid
- Apply at https://hyltoncasting.com/corecampers/
💼 JOBS
- None this week
☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
- Guest Spotlight: Ken FeinbergAtlanta director Ken Feinberg is directing a new film, "60 Year Detour," an international short spanning five cities and three continents.Feinberg has directed between 100–200 films, with most projects based in Atlanta. He also teaches acting locally, contributing to the growth of Georgia’s film community.
- Atlanta director Ken Feinberg is directing a new film, "60 Year Detour," an international short spanning five cities and three continents.
- Feinberg has directed between 100–200 films, with most projects based in Atlanta. He also teaches acting locally, contributing to the growth of Georgia’s film community.
The Source: Information in this article came from Tess Hammock, a FOX 5 entertainment contributor.