Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 15, 2024

Here are the featured guests and segments for April 15:

Alisha Weir brings bite to "Abigail": First came "Dracula." Then "Frankenstein." Then "The Mummy."

Now, a terrifying new character joins the Universal Monsters legacy — and her name is "Abigail."

Young actress Alisha Weir sinks her teeth into the title role of the pulse-pounding new vampire flick "Abigail," opening in theaters nationwide this Friday. Playing the kidnapped daughter of a crime boss who turns the tables on her captors, Weir delivers a powerhouse performance -- and says it was a dream come true to star in a horror film.

"I think it’s the buzz that I feel and the adrenaline that I feel, and I think I like feeling scared at times," says Weir. "I’m definitely a big fan of horror films, and I was so interested to see what it would be like on set and if it was really that scary as it seems, like, when you’re watching it."

So, was it?

"No! It’s the complete opposite," the performer said, laughing. "It’s fun, and it’s crazy, and it’s bloody. But it’s exciting, and it’s the complete opposite of scary, honestly."

"Abigail" may seem a far cry from Weir’s breakthrough role as the title character in 2022’s "Matilda the Musical," but it turns out, both parts called for a performer with some killer moves.

"At the start, dance wasn’t a big part of ‘Abigail,’ and as we were rehearsing and talking more about her character to help me understand her before I went to play her … the ballet side of it really built," says Weir. "So, in the end, no matter what Abigail was doing — whether she was chasing, whether she was fighting — she was always, you know, leaping around, she was pirouetting, she was doing it like she could do it in her sleep."

For more information on "Abigail," click here. Click the video player in this article to hear more of our interview with the film’s devilishly talented star.

Dr. Neil Winawer digs into the latest in health headlines: Measles is an acute viral respiratory illness. The disease spreads through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing or sneezing. Measles symptoms don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure. They include a cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat, fever, and a red, blotchy skin rash. Dr. Neil Winawer gives us the latest details.

Chilli of TLC talks about her upcoming show in Atlanta in June, new business ventures, and more: TLC has a show in Stockbridge on June 8 celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Crazy, Sexy, Cool." Chilli and T-Boz also just performed at the IHeartRadio Awards and brought out Latto to perform Left-Eye's verse on "Waterfalls." She's been seen on blogs lately for her relationship with actor Matthew Thomas. Paul Milliken talks to Chilli about what's been happening in her life lately.

Elisabeth Omilami shares her insights on the intersection of art and activism in the role of Dr. Crawford during "Courageous Steps": "Courageous Steps," written and directed by local playwright Nikki Toombs, premieres April 17 at The Eastern. It's the centerpiece of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights' Power to Inspire event celebrating the 10th anniversary of inspiring changemakers to protect rights. NCCHR commissioned the play to mark the 70th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court Brown v. Board of Education decision. They're also honoring 14 student sheroes and heroes who took courageous steps to integrate their schools following the decision.

Mani Millss talks the latest in entertainment news: The first weekend of Coachella kicked off this weekend and the celebs hit the stage and the crowd. Mani Millss give details on who was spotted, who performed and more.

