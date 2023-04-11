Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 11, 2023

Atlanta Hard Cider:

What’s in your garage? Cars? Tools? Boxes of old toys? Well, for Mark and Liz Deno, the answer was something a little different: cider.

Mark Deno says he started home brewing hard cider in his garage back nearly a decade ago, after taking a trip to Oregon and learning more about the process of fermenting apples and turning them into a delicious and refreshing drink. And what led to that Oregon "research" trip? Simple: Mark and Liz say they wanted to create an all-natural hard cider because they just couldn’t find any that were easily available here in metro Atlanta.

All that home cider-making eventually led the couple to create Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery, which operates out of a production facility and taproom in Marietta. And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a behind-the-scenes tour of the distillery, learning more about the process of turning hand-picked fruit into hard cider and what makes Atlanta Hard Cider Co.’s products unique. The taproom, by the way, has become a popular hangout, with indoor and outdoor seating and regular events including trivia, live music, and pop-up food vendors.

Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery is located at 1010 Roswell Street in Marietta, and taproom hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting, click here.

National Robotics Week with Anike Sakariyawo of SEEK Foundation, Inc.: RoboWeek, which is April 8-16, was created to inspire students in robotics and STEM-related fields and to share the excitement of robotics with audiences of all ages. For more information click here.

Paramount+ "Rugrats" prepares for season 2 with returning favorite cast members: Season two of the original animated series "Rugrats, follows the iconic babies – Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil and Lil – as they explore the world and beyond from their wildly imaginative point-of-view. The series will premiere the first 13 episodes of the second season on Friday, April 14, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Returning to the playpen is Tommy’s beloved little brother, Dil, voiced by Tara Strong ("Teen Titans Go!") who is reprising her role in this new series. Also joining the series this season are guest stars Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community") as Miss Mellie, the friendly and silly tour guide at re-created Old West town Tot Springs; Wendie Malick ("The Owl House") as Judith, Charlotte’s glamorous yet often condescending mother; Sarah Niles ("Ted Lasso") as Nanny Pip, a proficient and encouraging robotic nanny who watches Angelica; and Alia Shawkat ("Severance") as Trish, Betty’s new girlfriend who is eager to make friends with everyone. Watch the trailer here.

Christal Jordan gives the latest in entertainment news: There's been tons of baby news happening in Hollywood. Christal Jordan has the details. Keep up with her on social media @EnchantedPR

