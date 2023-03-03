Police issue close to 100 traffic tickets at same Sandy Springs intersection

article

Sandy Springs police are keeping a close eye on one troublesome intersection in the city.

Earlier this week, the police department warned drivers about performing illegal U-turns at a Glendridge Drive intersection north of Interstate 285.

The department even had an officer stand out at the intersection with two posted signs to get the message across.

Despite that, officers say drivers till made the U-turns and performed other traffic violations.

In just two days, officers wrote about 100 tickets for traffic offenses at the intersection.

Officials say they're going to continue to monitor the traffic and enforce any traffic violations. They're asking all drivers who use the detours for access to the interstate be aware of the signs.