Man in car exposes himself to woman in DeKalb County

A man drove up to a woman and exposed himself from his car for a second time. The disgusting ordeal played out in DeKalb County this time.

A woman, who did not want to identify herself, said she and her 19-year-old daughter went for walk along Glenbriar Drive between Payton Road and Janellen Drive around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

"This car pulls up slowly behind us," she said. A guy inside rolled down his window. "And says, ‘Excuse me. Where’s the nearest hospital?’ I was panicking for a moment, trying to remember where the nearest hospital was," she said.

Her alarm turned to disbelief when her daughter reacted. "I hear her say, ‘Oh, my gosh!’" Disbelief erupted into disgust. "He is completely naked inside of his car. He is pleasuring himself as he is talking to us. My first instinct was to get him away from my daughter."

NAKED MAN DRIVING AROUND PLEASURING HIMSELF HARASSES ATLANTA JOGGER, SHE SAYS

She pulled out her phone. "I told him I was going to call the police. That’s when he peeled off down the road."

FOX 5 first told you on Monday about a similar incident in Virginia-Highland in Atlanta. A guy, wearing nothing, in car drove up to a woman who was jogging and exposed himself.

Neither DeKalb County nor Atlanta police would speak on camera. They won’t say if the incidents are related. But reports from both departments describe similar details. "This is probably the same guy. I’m 99-percent certain," the woman said.

Atlanta police say they’re investigating. DeKalb County Police says its Special Victims’ Unit is looking into this.

The woman who spoke with FOX 5 says she now carries pepper spray as a precaution.