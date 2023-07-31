Naked man driving harasses Atlanta jogger, pleasuring himself in front of her, she says

A jogger recently endured a terrifying encounter no woman should have to face. A man exposed himself to her along Park Drive, right in front of Virginia-Highland Elementary School.

It happened just after 8 a.m. last Wednesday as Flora Anthony was running near the school.

"This guy pulled up right behind me in a car," Anthony said.

She told FOX 5 the move made her feel uncomfortable, so she tried to ignore him.

"I continued running, and I pretended like I didn’t see him," she said. "He harassed me further."

She told FOX 5 the man in the car continued to follow her. She grew more concerned.

"How do I get away? How do I not interact with this person?" she remembered thinking to herself.

That's when the man asked her a question.

"He said ,‘Where’s the nearest hospital?’"

Anthony stopped to answer, but saw something disgusting.

This is a generic photo of a car, not an evidence photo of the vehicle the wanted male was driving.

"I looked into the car, and he was completely nude," she said. "He was pleasuring himself, frightening women and girls."

"When I picked up my phone and took and image, he sped off very quickly," Anthony said.

Anthony reported the crime to police. She says this was a form of sexual assault, and no one should be forced to endure it.

"It’s un-asked for. There’s no consent involved," Anthony said. "It’s intimidating, and scary because there’s a crazy look in his eyes that I’m not used to seeing."

Atlanta police told FOX 5 they are investigating the situation.

That man was last seen driving a blue, two-door Chevy. The license-plate number is: TSC-4133. Police say the state on the plate was unclear.

Please call police if you have any information on this man.