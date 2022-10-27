Cherokee County family's home destroyed by massive fire

article

A Cherokee County family is facing having to start over after a massive fire destroyed their home Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Glen Echo Drive in the Rivergreen subdivision of Canton.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found the two-story home ablaze with significant fire damage. Despite their best efforts, the home was overtaken by flames.

Officials say all five occupants of the home were able to get out safely after the fire broke a downstairs window and woke one of them up.

Two the family pets were removed safely during the escape. The family's third pet, a cat, has not been found.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.