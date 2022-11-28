Giving Tuesday counts more than ever for nonprofits

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving to charities and nonprofits held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year Giving Tuesday could have a major impact on nonprofits that have seen a drop in donations, likely because of the economy.

"Everybody is struggling right now in this economy," said Sara Rylander with Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue in Kennesaw.

Like many nonprofits, Mostly Mutts is seeing donations go down while needs are going up.

"Our animal control partners are begging us for help. They're overcrowded, they have multiple dogs in one crate, they really need our help," said Kelley Long with Mostly Mutts.

The nonprofit is looking forward to Giving Tuesday. It started 10 years ago as a way to encourage generosity. People around the world donate their time and money to charitable causes.

In past years, Giving Tuesday has always provided a big financial boost to the dogs and cats at Mostly Mutts.

"Giving Tuesday is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year," said Rylander.

For many nonprofits, dollars donated on Giving Tuesday are twice as good.

"We have matching grants for donations so anytime you donate on Giving Tuesday your money is doubled," said Long.

"The money donated goes directly to medical costs, food costs, just keeping the lights on here in the building," said Rylander.

Vet bills for sick, injured or elderly animals taken in by the rescue, add up. The nonprofit, like many others, wouldn't be able to operate without donations.

"We can't do the work that we need to do to help save animals in the state of Georgia without donations," said Rylander.

Giving Tuesday isn't all about donating money, many people spend the day volunteering, helping out in the community and sharing information about charities and nonprofits on social media #GivingTuesday.

A list of participating nonprofits in Georgia can be found at GaGives.org